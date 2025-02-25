General manager Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears sound like an organization that’s prepared to be aggressive in free agency.

Poles enters the offseason armed with upwards of $69.9 million in cap space, plenty of spending flexibility to fortify the offensive line in front of former No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, at quarterback, as well as the No. 10 overall pick to add some blue-chip talent to the roster.

While the offense garners the headlines and may prove to be the most vital side of the ball to the Bears’ trajectory as a franchise, Chicago can’t afford to overlook the holes on defense this offseason.

Defensively, the Philadelphia Eagles proved in this year’s Super Bowl that dominance begins in the trenches, and especially off the edge when it comes to generating relentless pressure on the opposing quarterback.

As the Bears look to build out the front seven, adding a dynamic and game-altering presence opposite pass rusher Montez Sweat has to rank high on Poles’ priority list this offseason.

“We want playmakers all over the roster,” Johnson told reporters on the first day of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. “Doesn’t matter, offense, defense, D line, secondary we want them all over the place. As an offensive guy, I look at defensive players and if it’s an issue for me playing against, then absolutely we’d love to have them on our roster.

“It isn’t always that easy. It comes down to 11 guys doing their job. If they don’t have that star power, that’s okay you can still be an effective unit.“We want as many playmakers and stars as we possibly can. But we know complimentary football wins in this league. Eleven guys playing as one also wins in this league.”

The Bears’ philosophy on defense will likely take shape on the practice fields at Halas Hall this spring and summer, but we may be about to get a close look at how that unit is going to take shape.

Given that trade speculation is reaching a crescendo surrounding Cleveland Browns former NFL Defensive Player of The Year Myles Garrett and Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro Maxx Crosby, combined with Chicago’s abundant resources, Chicago could be in the mix.

Whether the Raiders or Browns wind up trading Crosby or Garrett remains to be seen, but Johnson sounds intent on adding game-altering talent across the roster this offseason.

