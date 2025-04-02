Ben Johnson is preparing for his first NFL Draft as a head coach with the Chicago Bears. While he knows the team still has numerous holes to fix on the roster, Johnson is undoubtedly looking at the best offensive talent in the 2025 class.

Not only because Johnson is a former offensive coordinator, but because the Bears struggled so mightily in that regard in 2024. Chicago ended their campaign ranked dead last in total offense, averaging just 284.6 yards per game. So while the Bears may already have some strong offensive pieces, Johnson and company have a prime opportunity to land even more in the draft.

Especially since Chicago holds four picks inside the top-75. And with the Bears’ first three picks, Field Yates of ESPN sees the team going offense at all of them. All starting with offensive lineman Will Campbell at No. 10 overall.

“I’m pretty bullish on Campbell as a prospect,” Yates wrote. “Despite concerns about his 32⅝-inch arm length, he ranks fifth on my board. And in this scenario, I’m not super focused on whether he would ultimately play tackle or slide inside to guard. The Bears’ starting five is already much better on paper after a busy free agency, and Campbell could play wherever he’s needed.”

“New coach Ben Johnson would love a player like Campbell, whose elite foot quickness and pass-protection ability fit great in his system,” Yates concluded. “The Bears will likely feature plenty of zone rushing schemes in 2025.”

Will Campbell bolsters Chicago Bears offensive line

After watching quarterback Caleb Williams get sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie, Chicago added three new faces to the interior of their offensive line. Guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, as well as center Drew Dalman give Williams a blocking scheme he can be confident in. But it won’t preclude the Bears from targeting an offensive lineman in the first-round. Especially if it’s Campbell.

Named a starter entering his freshman season, Campbell went on to appear in 37 games. As a senior, the tackle was named a Consensus All-American and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner. Heading into the draft, Campbell earned a comparison to current Detroit Lions offensive lineman Taylor Decker, by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. Seems like the exact type of player Johnson would want to build around.

“Athletic left tackle prospect who’s durable and battle-tested but has elements of high risk, high reward in his game. Campbell is a thumping run blocker who can clear out B-gaps with forceful down blocks and displace base blocks with his “strike and run” technique,” Zierlein wrote. “He struggles to win laterally, though. He will lunge and miss against stunts and movement. Campbell operates with good athleticism and agility in pass protection but is way too leaky against inside moves.”

“He has a jarring, heavy punch and can latch in to control the rep,” Zierlein continued. “However, he has short arms and when he’s beaten to first action, the footwork and technique go out the window, forcing him to scramble and survive to save the pocket. His play is determined, spirited and aggressive, which works in his favor, but Campbell must learn to vary his pass-set technique and operate with optimal hand timing in order to thrive at tackle instead of being moved to guard.”

Throughout the draft process, Campbell has been criticized for his short arms. However, he had the same arms during his dominant years at LSU. The concern will hurt his stock, but Campbell still doesn’t feel likely to fall out of the top 10.

Especially if he is available when Chicago is on the clock. Even if Campbell has to move inside, he can be the long-term answer at left guard if Thuney doesn’t re-sign. If he stays strong enough to remain outside, he is ferocious competition for Braxton Jones at left tackle. Ultimately, Campbell gives Johnson a versatile weapon across his offense line.

Bears add playmakers in round two

The Bears already have two solid receivers to build around in DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Chicago even signed Olamide Zaccheaus from the Washington Commanders. But if Keenan Allen walks in free agency, Chicago could use another receiving threat. Which is why Yates has Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka going to the Bears at pick No. 39.

“As the Bears look for one more playmaker to maximize Ben Johnson’s offense, they could turn to the ever-reliable Egbuka in Round 2,” Yates wrote. “He set the Ohio State record for catches (205) and is a great route runner.”

Egbuka spent four years at Ohio State, appearing in 49 games. He caught 205 passes for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns. Egbuka ended his time with Buckeyes as the school’s all-time leader in receptions. Furthermore, he won a national championship with Ohio State in 2024, being named Third-team All-Big Ten. Having a receiver with hands like Egbuka could be key for Williams’ development.

The Bears have been heavily tied to running back Ashton Jeanty leading up to the draft. But if they don’t get him at No. 10, they don’t seem likely to get him at all. To remedy that issue in this scenario, Yates has Chicago taking running back Quinshon Judkins at pick No. 41.

“More offense for the Bears, two picks after I had them taking Emeka Egbuka,” Yates wrote. “I have an ever-so-slightly higher grade on Judkins’ fellow Ohio State back TreVeyon Henderson, but Judkins can bring a better profile of power and thump to a Chicago offense that could use it. He scored 45 career rushing TDs.”

Judkins would re-join his Ohio State teammate Egbuka on the Bears. The running back transferred to the Buckeyes in 2024 after spending his first two seasons with Ole Miss. Over 42 games total, Judkins rushed for 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022 before winning the national championship in 2024. Judkins would provide some thunder to D’Andre Swift’s lightning.

The draft will open up plenty of opportunities for the Bears. But continuing to revamp their offense might be Chicago’s best play.

