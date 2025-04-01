The Chicago Bears will begin the first phase of their 2025 offseason program starting next week. The team won’t be allowed to hit the practice field for now. However, they are allowed to have team and positional meetings and can begin strength and conditioning. The Bears’ roster will be able to meet with head coach Ben Johnson for the very first time.

Since being hired in Chicago, the new head coach of the Bears has made his vision very clear. He has already confirmed that he will base the offense around the strengths of quarterback Caleb Williams.

Johnson told his players in his opening press conference to “be comfortable with being uncomfortable”. The Bears head coach has previously explained that him and his coaching staff will be extremely tough compared to the last regime, and will hold themselves and players accountable.

Johnson spoke to the media on Tuesday at the NFL coaches meetings and revealed that he will make his offseason message to the team very clear.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson will be sending a very strong message to the team

In a post on X, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin mentioned that Johnson will take this weekend to prepare for what he has to say to the Bears roster.

“Ben Johnson said he’ll take this weekend to prepare the speech he’ll give to the entire team for the first time when the Bears begin their offseason program next week. The gist of his message will be this… Johnson: “It’s a different regime. What happened last year was last year. We’re moving on. We’re moving past that.” “

The Bears head coach is making the team forget what happened last year. He wants the team to forget about the struggles of 2024, and that is finally time to move past it. It is time to move forward with a new era and a new regime in Chicago.

The Chicago Bears are expecting to have a massive improvement in the 2025 season

The Bears have gone all in to improve their roster in 2025. They made a massive effort to improve the interior offensive line. They signed top free agent center Drew Dalman to a massive three-year contract. They also traded for former All-Pro guard Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs and former Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams. The team also added two huge upgrades on the defensive side, signing Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo.

With the coaching staff that is in place and the roster that is being built, the Bears will be expected to have a much-improved 2025 season. The two biggest questions are can Caleb Williams become the superstar he is expected to be, and can Ben Johnson run an top-five offense in Chicago like he did in Detroit.

