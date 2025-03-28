The Chicago Bears have been lauded for their work in free agency, finding themselves on numerous ‘most improved team of the offseason’ lists. But it’s one thing to get offseason hype, and another to turn it into wins on the field.

Still, the Bears have made a full fledged effort to improve their roster. The hiring of Ben Johnson as the team’s new head coach ignited the spark for change. Arguably the most coveted coach in the hiring cycle, Johnson brings his strong offensive acumen to Chicago. His hiring only brightened the light at the end of Caleb Williams and the Bears’ tunnel.

While Johnson hasn’t even coached a game yet, fans and pundits and expecting the moon and stars. At the very least, Henry McKenna of Fox Sports thinks the Bears will compete for a playoff spot in 2025.

“The Bears are desperate to help Caleb Williams develop into a generational QB — after entering the NFL last year as a generational prospect,” McKenna wrote. “Again, it’s smart to throw everything at the wall to help the QB. And that’s what they’re doing. There’s a lot of money at work here.”

Ben Johnson leads the charge

The Bears gave Johnson a $65 million contract. But after he took home AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2024, the franchise felt he was perfect candidate to rebuild their foundation. Still, General Manager Ryan Poles didn’t stop there.

Before free agency even began, he swung trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. As soon as the legal tampering window opened, the Bears pounced on center Drew Dalman. After seeing Williams get sacked a league-high 68 times in 2024, Chicago ensured they stocked their offensive line with premier talent.

Keeping Williams upright in the pocket wasn’t the Bears only issue in 2024, however. Chicago finished their campaign ranked 27th in total defense. So, the Bears signed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to nearly $100 million worth of contracts. The pair is expected to form a scary trio with incumbent edge rusher Montez Sweat.

Chicago still has the 2025 NFL Draft of course, with four picks inside the top-75. Johnson and company will only continue accumulating talent as they figure out the best roster for the head coach’s debut. The Bears must be ready come Week 1, but Johnson is conducting quite the hype train in Chicago.

Chicago Bears struggle to actually make playoffs

While projecting the Bears to make the playoffs is one thing, Chicago actually reaching the postseason is another. They haven’t been a playoff team since 2020. Furthermore, the Bears haven’t actually won a playoff game since 2010. So making it to the big dance is one thing, succeeding in it is another.

For Chicago to come through on their lofty expectations, Williams must elevate his game. As a rookie, he completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Williams may not have fallen on his face, but he also didn’t live up to his No. 1 pick expectations.

Part of the issue was Williams’ indecisiveness in holding onto the ball too long. However, he was playing behind a beat up offensive line for a coaching staff that was forever changing. Ultimately, the quarterback was unable to truly set his foundation at the NFL level.

Johnson, Poles and all of Chicago’s free agency additions are now here to help Williams thrive. The connection between head coach and quarterback will be pivotal. But if things shake out how the Bears and McKenna are expecting, Chicago will finally find themselves back in the playoffs.

