Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson throws kicker under the bus after costly mistake

Eric Root
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson pointed the finger after the team's loss on Monday night.
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Another year, another typical Chicago Bears collapse. In Ben Johnson’s debut as the Chicago Bears’ head coach, the team suffered an embarrassing collapse against the Minnesota Vikings. The team blew a 17-6 lead in the fourth quarter.

While down 27-24 with 2:02 left in the game, kicker Cairo Santos needed to kick the ball through the end zone to give the Bears more time on the clock, to potentially give them a chance to tie the game. Due to Santos’ weak leg, he failed to do that. Ty Chandler of the Vikings was able to return the ball out of the end zone, taking multiple seconds off the clock, and was able to let the clock run into the two-minute warning.

This gave Chicago absolutely no chance to pull off a miracle. During Monday’s postgame press conference, the Bears head coach seemingly threw his kicker under the bus following the mistake.

The Chicago Bears kicker needed to kick the ball out of the end zone

Chicago Bears Cairo Santos
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (8) looks on after his game-winning field goal attempt is blocked by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Karl Brooks (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Coach Johnson confirmed during the postgame press conference that the intent was for Santos to kick the ball out of the end zone after the Bears’ last-second touchdown to make it a three-point game.

Johnson told the media that if they kicked the ball out of the end zone and got the three-and-out on defense, the offense would have had around “56 seconds” to work with.

This was not the only mistake Santos had; the Bears’ kicker also missed a 50-yard field goal during the game, costing them a needed three points.

The Bears might have a problem with their kicker

Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears Cairo Santos kicks game-winning field goal vs Packers – Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The issue with Santos is that he does not have a strong enough leg. He has struggled with kicking from further out than 50 yards throughout his career. While he has had many clutch moments, the Bears should look into a kicker who can boot the ball further.

In today’s game of football, a team needs a kicker who can make a 55-60 yard field goal, and Santos cannot do that.

