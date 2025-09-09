Another year, another typical Chicago Bears collapse. In Ben Johnson’s debut as the Chicago Bears’ head coach, the team suffered an embarrassing collapse against the Minnesota Vikings. The team blew a 17-6 lead in the fourth quarter.

While down 27-24 with 2:02 left in the game, kicker Cairo Santos needed to kick the ball through the end zone to give the Bears more time on the clock, to potentially give them a chance to tie the game. Due to Santos’ weak leg, he failed to do that. Ty Chandler of the Vikings was able to return the ball out of the end zone, taking multiple seconds off the clock, and was able to let the clock run into the two-minute warning.

This gave Chicago absolutely no chance to pull off a miracle. During Monday’s postgame press conference, the Bears head coach seemingly threw his kicker under the bus following the mistake.

The Chicago Bears kicker needed to kick the ball out of the end zone

Coach Johnson confirmed during the postgame press conference that the intent was for Santos to kick the ball out of the end zone after the Bears’ last-second touchdown to make it a three-point game.

Johnson told the media that if they kicked the ball out of the end zone and got the three-and-out on defense, the offense would have had around “56 seconds” to work with.

"The intent was for the ball to go out of the end zone." Ben Johnson on Cairo Santos' kick before the 2-minute warning. pic.twitter.com/bxdMXdRO38 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 9, 2025

This was not the only mistake Santos had; the Bears’ kicker also missed a 50-yard field goal during the game, costing them a needed three points.

The Bears might have a problem with their kicker

The issue with Santos is that he does not have a strong enough leg. He has struggled with kicking from further out than 50 yards throughout his career. While he has had many clutch moments, the Bears should look into a kicker who can boot the ball further.

In today’s game of football, a team needs a kicker who can make a 55-60 yard field goal, and Santos cannot do that.

A 50-yard field goal is almost routine for a lot of kickers in the NFL right now. That miss from Cairo Santos is looming large for the #Bears. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 9, 2025

Bears need a new kicker. Nothing against Santos. In 2025 you just can't have the liability that he brings with his weak leg. — Dave (@dave_bfr) September 9, 2025

Chicago Bears make unfortunate history in loss to Minnesota Vikings Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE