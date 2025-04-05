Chicago Bears could partner with another NFL team for new stadium, per NFL insider

Chicago Bears CEO Kevin Warren might need to get a little creative to build a new stadium. Warren has been tasked with trying to get a stadium built since he took over as CEO in 2023.

The Bears have been oscillating between wanting to build in Chicago or Arlington Heights. In January, Warren said he planned to have shovels in the ground by the end of the year.

The Chicago Bears are making slow progress

When he gave reporters an update on his progress during the annual league meeting this week, Warren said the Bears are “getting serious” about feasibility studies about both potential areas but don’t have a main focus yet.

“The focus now is both downtown (Chicago) and Arlington Heights,” Warren said via the Bears’ website. “These are not linear processes or projects. They take time, they take a lot of energy and effort. I am very, very pleased with where we are. I think we, collectively as a group, are where we thought we would be. I know specifically I am where I thought we would be at this point in time…

“Where we are right now with both the museum campus downtown and especially Arlington is that we are really getting serious about the feasibility studies,” he said. “We are doing traffic studies not only for Arlington Heights [but also neighboring suburbs], because we have to be sensitive to the surrounding communities.”

So, the Bears are still struck.

Could the Bears lure the Cincinnati Bengals to Chicago?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested the Bears could try and recruit another NFL team to the Chicago area to get a stadium built. It might be easier to justify a new stadium if two teams used the facility, and Florio suggested the Cincinnati Bengals would make a potential suitor.

“Instantly, the inventory of games would double, from 10 to 20,” Florio wrote. “It would become much easier for the Bears (and possibly the other team, unless it’s just a tenant) to pay for the building with minimal public assistance.

“Enter the Bengals. They’re less than three months away from the final countdown to the expiration of their lease at Paycor Stadium. During the league meetings this week, executive V.P. Katie Blackburn said the quiet thing out loud — after 2025, the Bengals can go wherever they want to go.”

The Bears would build a stadium with the Bengals or another franchise in the city, but it would come at the potential cost of losing fans who don’t go to games but purchase merchandise. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase jerseys are a little more attractive this offseason anything in the Bears pro shop.

