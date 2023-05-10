The Chicago Bears performance in the NFL draft is considered to be successful by at least one expert

It has been nearly two weeks since 259 names were called in the 2023 NFL draft. Even though rookie minicamps are beginning across the league, draft assessments are still being released.

Six picks from the Chicago Bears made the list, which is tied for the second-highest total in the league. Only the Indianapolis Colts, who had seven in all, had more. Six picks each came from the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans.

Draft analyst Matt Miller recently assessed the top 100 picks, bargains, and team fits from the 2023 NFL Draft in a story for ESPN.

We spend a lot of time ranking players before the draft. What if we ranked the best picks AFTER the draft? Here are my 100 favorite picks from the 2023 NFL draft based on value, need and fit. https://t.co/CXLUD1yf6I — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) May 10, 2023

The ranking of wide receiver Tyler Scott, which might be the main attraction. After the Philadelphia Eagles’ selection of CB Kelee Ringo, he is the second-highest fourth-round pick on the list.

Here are the six Bears’ picks that made Miller’s list with his ranking:

16. Darnell Wright, OT, (Pick 1-10)

27. Tyler Scott, WR, (Pick 4-133)

44. Terell Smith, CB, (Pick 5-165)

46. Roschon Johnson, RB, (Pick 4-115)

68. Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, (Pick 2-53)

82. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, (Pick 2-56)

The Chicago Bears are in a strong position moving forward because to Ryan Poles. It’s time for this team to get better on the field right now. They added to their requirements, selected the appropriate spots in the draft, and selected a quarterback they are confident in. For Chicago, everything is beginning to stack up.

