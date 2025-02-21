As Ben Johnson steps into his new role as Chicago Bears head coach, he is expected to bring his offensive firepower. And while the Bears have D’Andre Swift leading their backfield, Chicago may need an extra running mate to maximize Johnson’s scheme.

While with the Detroit Lions, Johnson utilized both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield. At the conclusion of the 2024 season, the Lions ranked sixth in rushing offense, averaging 146.4 yards per game. It’s important to note the running back’s work as passers as well. Gibbs had 52 grabs for 517 yards and four touchdowns while Montgomery had 36 grabs for 341 yards.

Swift did the brunt of the work for Chicago on the ground in 2024, rushing 253 times for 959 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 42 passes for 386 yards. While Roschon Johnson matched Swift’s six touchdowns, no other running back had more than 200 yards rushing. Furthermore, Swift was the only one to eclipse 150 yards receiving.

The Chicago Bears have already been linked to adding a running back in the offseason. However, many expect them to address the issue via the draft, including ESPN’s Dan Graziano. They have four picks inside the top 100, giving Chicago ample opportunity to land one of the better backs in the class.

“I think it’s more likely the Chicago Bears draft a running back in one of the early rounds than sign one in free agency, but that’s just because it feels like the draft class is a better place to find your RB this year than the free agent market,” Graziano wrote.

But what if they opt to go a different route? What if their RB targets simply aren’t on the board when they’re on the clock? The Bears could instead look to free agency to find their Swift partner. Their options might not be as grand as the draft, but they will all at least have more NFL experience.

These three running backs would fit the Chicago Bears well and give Johnson the Swift compliment he desires.

