Assuming the Chicago Bears don’t make a major splash, running back will be a position the Chicago Bears are speculated to target in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Ben Johnson running the show, the new head coach is going to want true firepower out of his running back room.

Holding the No. 10 overall pick, some might think that’s too early to draft a running back. However, Johnson selected Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft while with the Detroit Lions. That proved to be an immediate success and completely revitalized the Lions offense.

The Bears drafting a running back narrative is only aided by the fact that the 2025 class is full of talented runners. However, there is none more heralded than Boise State star Ashton Jeanty. And Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes there is no better fit for Jeanty than Chicago.

“Because Jeanty can mesh with multiple schemes, his early success will likely depend on usage and surrounding talent,” Knox wrote. “Should he fall to the Chicago Bears at No. 10 overall, he could find a terrific home under new head coach Ben Johnson.”

“Chicago reloaded its interior offensive line this offseason by adding Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson,” Knox continued. “During his time as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator, Johnson utilized a talented line and creative blocking concepts to create a dangerous and multifaceted ground game.”

“The Bears could pair Jeanty with D’Andre Swift and use both backs similarly to how Johnson used David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit,” Knox concluded. Doing so would allow the incoming rookie to shine without being overworked early in his career.”

Ashton Jeanty ready to make NFL mark

When it comes to NFL Draft running back prospects, Jeanty is arguably the most heralded in recent memory. He has gone as high as No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders in industry mock draft. Overall, any team drafting Jeanty is expecting to get a day one difference maker in the run game.

During his senior season at Boise State, Jeanty ran for an FBS-leading 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He finished second in Heisman voting while winning the Maxwell, Doak Walker and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose awards. Usurpingly, Jeanty was also named a Unanimous All-American.

The running back was a big play waiting to happen whenever he touched the ball in college. Whether it was between the tackles or out in space, Jeanty found ways to fight defenders off of him. Both his strength and play making ability have made him to most coveted running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeanty first has to be available at No. 10. Then the Bears must decide if they’re willing to use the pick at running back. But if Jeanty is still on the board, it may be difficult for Johnson to pass up his type of play making ability.

How Jeanty fits Chicago Bears

As it stands, D’Andre Swift is set to lead Chicago’s running back room. His first season with the Bears saw him turn 253 carries into 959 yards and six touchdowns. Swift added 42 catches for 386 yards.

His production was crucial to any success the Bears saw on the ground. But this was still a Chicago team that finished the 2024 campaign ranked 25th in rushing, averaging just 102 yards on the ground per game. Swift must up his 3.8 yard per carry average if he truly wants to be the Bears every down running back.

Beyond Swift, the only true rushing threat currently on Chicago’s roster is Roschon Johnson. He impressively matched Swift’s six rushing touchdowns in 2024. However, it came with just 55 total carries and 150 yards. While he could retain his goal line job, Johnson isn’t likely to take on a lion’s share of the offense.

In Chicago, Jeanty would be the Bears bruiser while Swift works on the passing down. Jeanty would handle the early downs and short line work, using his power to get through the defensive line. Then, Swift could be used as an extra passing option for Williams.

The Chicago Bears are sure to continue tinkering with their running back room, including any NFL Draft decisions. As Johnson implements his offense in Chicago, he understands the importance of a strong running game.

