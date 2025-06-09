How Chicago Bears made best move of entire NFL offseason

When it comes to who had the best offseason in the NFL, the Chicago Bears routinely find themselves at the top of the list. Bolstering both sides of the ball, the Bears – at least on paper – are in a much stronger position to succeed in 2025.

Leading the charge is new head coach Ben Johnson. After a highly successful stint as offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, Johnson is now expected to bring that same level of firepower to the Bears. And Chicago made sure to stock their roster with talent to welcome the head coach in.

Each addition was meticulously made, with Johnson and company carefully considering the team’s roster needs. Rather than just one individual decision, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report argues the Bears’ entire offensive overhaul was the best move of the 2025 NFL offseason.

“This was a series of moves that all had the same goal: to help quarterback Caleb Williams take a step forward in 2025. The hiring of one of the NFL’s top offensive minds in head coach Ben Johnson,” Davenport wrote. “Overhauling an O-line that surrendered the most sacks in the league a year ago. Adding a pair of passing-game weapons in the draft in tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III. A huge Year 2 from Williams is hardly guaranteed, but the Bears put him in position to succeed.”

Chicago Bears offensive additions

The Bears finished the 2024 season ranked dead last in total offense, averaging a measly 284.6 yards per game. With or without Johnson, Chicago knew they needed to make some massive changes.

One of the biggest issues was the fact the Bears let up a league-high 68 sacks. To help fix the issue, Chicago traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing Drew Dalman in free agency. All three should give quarterback a formidable front and more time in the pocket.

Williams will have plenty of potent pass catchers to target. The Bears added tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden wit their first two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. They’ll join an already solid core of DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet. If Williams is at the top of his game, it’ll be immensely difficult for opposing defenses to stop all of Chicago’s receiving options.

Chicago’s plan will crumble immediately if their quarterback doesn’t live up to his No. 1 pick status. But if Williams adapts, and Johnson’s plan runs smoothly, the Bears will look much more capable on offense in 2025.

New leader in town

While that success will rest on Williams’ shoulders, Johnson will be the one calling the shots. Based off his work with the Lions, it’s easy to see why fans and analysts alike are intrigued by the Bears’ future.

Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022. That season, Detroit ranked fourth in total offense, averaging 380 YPG. They followed it up by ranking third a year later, averaging 394.8 YPG. And in 2024, the Lions ranked second in total offense, averaging 409.5 YPG.

Jared Goff was able to find his No. 1 pick form under Johnson’s tutelage. The quarterback finished the 2024 campaign ranked second in passing yardage (4,629) and fourth in touchdown passes (37). His 72.4 completion percentage was the highest of Goff’s career.

Goff and Williams are two completely different players, much like how the Bears and Lions are two completely different franchises. But Johnson knows what it takes to succeed in the NFL. It’s up to the new head coach to help prove the Bears’ revival is legit this time.

