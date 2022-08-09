Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears best player present at practice after trade request

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith was seen on the practice field Tuesday

The Chicago Bears Family Fest went on with the presence of a disgruntled brother, per reports. Linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade in a report that broke early Tuesday morning. The Bears’ elite tackle maker had been holding out since the start of training camp.

The Bears placed Smith on the PUP list as a seemingly act of good faith. Smith has been involved with the team despite the holdout. However, the honeymoon period of the romanticized “hold-in”  appears to be over now. Even so, practice started for the Bears Tuesday with Smith watching,  according to reports.

Smith leveled some heavy accusations a the Chicago Bears

Smith’s comments in a letter released by Ian Rapoport seemed to dispel the cozy narrative between Smith and the Bears management that seemed to be the case when Smith was put on the PUP list.

“Unfortunately, the new front office regime doesn’t value me here. They’ve refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of the journey has been “take it or leave it,” according to the letter.

Smith complained that the deal he was sent would be bad for himself and other linebackers in the league. Rapoport reported Smith was offended the deal included “de-escalators.”  De-escalators work like the opposite of a performance incentive. A player’s salary can decrease if certain performance measures are too low.

The Chicago Bears need to address this situation soon

Smith is easily the best player on the Chicago Bears roster heading into the 2022 season. The Bears need to find out whether or not they can find common ground with Smith or not. If they can’t, they should look to trade for the 25-year-old. And if they can’t get a good offer like a first-round pick for Smith, why should the Bears rush to extend him with an expensive contract?

This needs to happen before players on the roster have to deal with this distraction every day. The de-escalation offer will already look bad to players in the Bears locker room. General manager Ryan Poles needs to respond immediately before possibly creating a toxic culture in his first year.

Smith might be the best current player on the team but that’s no reason to rush out and overpay an off-the-ball linebacker. The Bears have a weakened roster as the new regime rebuilds the team and they’re not competing for a championship this year anyways. As advanced stats show, it’s not certain if Smith is the type of linebacker that will fit in the Chicago Bears’ new defense.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Chicago could be the home of a new team due to NFL expansion.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply