Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears: Best WR, OL inactive against Buffalo Bills

Jordan SiglerBy 1 Min Read
Chicago Bears Chase Claypool

The Chicago Bears reveal Chase Claypool’s status against Bills

The Chicago Bears, who designated Chase Claypool as doubtful Thursday, will be severely shorthanded against the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. The Bears, who already had some of their best playmakers on injured reserve before practice started this week, added two more starters to the injured reserve Friday. The inactive list for Saturday includes two starting wide receivers and two offensive linemen.

According to the inactive list released by the Bears Saturday morning, wide receivers Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown will be out against the Bills. With Darnell Mooney lost for the season to injured reserve, the Bears will be without their top three options at wide receiver. Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair are out as well, so the Bears will be without three of their starting offensive lineman. (Lucas Patrick is on injured reserve.)

Bears inactives for Week 16

  • WR Chase Claypool
  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown
  • OL Teven Jenkins
  • OL Cody Whitehair
  • DL Angelo Blackson
  • QB Tim Boyle
  • TE Trevon Wesco

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply