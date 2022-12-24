The Chicago Bears reveal Chase Claypool’s status against Bills

The Chicago Bears, who designated Chase Claypool as doubtful Thursday, will be severely shorthanded against the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. The Bears, who already had some of their best playmakers on injured reserve before practice started this week, added two more starters to the injured reserve Friday. The inactive list for Saturday includes two starting wide receivers and two offensive linemen.

According to the inactive list released by the Bears Saturday morning, wide receivers Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown will be out against the Bills. With Darnell Mooney lost for the season to injured reserve, the Bears will be without their top three options at wide receiver. Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair are out as well, so the Bears will be without three of their starting offensive lineman. (Lucas Patrick is on injured reserve.)

Bears inactives for Week 16

WR Chase Claypool

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

OL Teven Jenkins

OL Cody Whitehair

DL Angelo Blackson

QB Tim Boyle

TE Trevon Wesco

