With the first day of NFL free agency less than 24 hours away, the Chicago Bears still need to figure out a solution at edge rusher. After investing in the offensive line by trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, they need to now bring in a tTop pass rusher that can be on the opposite side of Montez Sweat.

Following last week’s trades, the Bears have over 40 million dollars left in cap space, Chicago has plenty of resources to bring in a top player to boost it’s defense. And according to the latest betting odds from Bet Online.Ag, the Bears have the become the betting favorite to sign a legendary pass rusher that used to play for the team.

The Chicago Bears are the betting favorite to sign Khalil Mack

After Chicago’s social media account posted a video including many highlights of the future Hall of Famer, more rumors and speculation has begun about Mack returning to his former team. Mack played for the Bears from 2018-2021 and was an instant fan favorite. The set to be free agent had multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro seasons in Chicago and continued his dominance with the Chargers from 2022 to 2024.

BetOnline currently has the Bears as the betting favorite to sign Mack, with +200 odds. The defending Super Bowl Champions Philladelphia Eagles are in second with +300.

Free Agent Edge Khalil Mack next team odds per @BetOnline_ag +200 Chicago Bears

+300 Philadelphia Eagles

+500 Detroit Lions

+700 Kansas City Chiefs

+900 Washington Commanders

+900 Las Vegas Raiders h/t @thegeorgesiu — Daniel Coltun (@danielcoltun) March 8, 2025

Mack is still an elite pass rusher and he is just as good on run defense, with a top 5 run defense grade on PFF. He also had an overall PFF grade of 90.4, which was among the top 5 in all edge rushers. While Mack is near the end of his career, he is still a massive upgrade to the Bears defense. Having the 9 time Pro Bowler pass rusher back in a Bears uniform would be awesome to see.

Better be ready when @FiftyDeuce comes off the line. 😤 Khalil Mack's best play from every game in 2019! pic.twitter.com/fdwxoWnCvn — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2020

Chicago Bears a ‘serious suitor’ for elite free agent: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE