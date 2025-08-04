Chicago Bears insider gives blueprint for blockbuster Micah Parsons trade

While the Chicago Bears have made massive improvements across their roster, one clear area of concern is the pass rush. If the Bears really wanted to make a blockbuster addition, one of the best pass rushers in football has come become available for trade.

After not being able to come to terms on a long-term contract agreement, All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons has requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is trying to mitigate the issue, they may have no other choice but to move their franchise star.

If Parsons were to actually be traded, there would be multiple hurdles for the Bears. It’s a similar situation to when Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals came up in trade rumors. But if Chicago really wanted to make a Super Bowl swing, Kevin Fishbain of the Athletic outlined exactly what it would take for a Parsons trade to come to fruition.

Bears trade 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2027 third-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick to Cowboys for Parsons, 2027 fourth-round pick, 2027 seventh-round pick

“Tongue firmly planted in cheek here, especially with the specifics of this offer, because the salary-cap space isn’t in an ideal spot for this, but the synergy is too fun to ignore,” Fishbain wrote. “The last time the Bears had a first-year head coach, second-year quarterback, veteran defense and coordinator and a general manager fresh off a contract extension, they traded for Khalil Mack. And that season is their only division title since 2010! This offer is the same as Mack, but the Bears get a fourth-round pick back instead of a second. Why not do it again?”

Logistical problems in Micah Parsons trade

For starters, dealing away massive draft capital may not be the correct decision as head coach Ben Johnson builds his team. The Bears have gotten plenty of hype throughout the offseason, but they’re still coming off of a 5-12 campaign. Giving up two first-round picks would leave Chicago barren should Parsons’ arrival not produce a Super Bowl.

But draft picks are theoretical, and if the Bears are in the playoffs, they’ll be late in the first round anyway. But there lies an even bigger problem. Alongside trading for Parsons, the Bears must sign him to a massive contract extension. That’s the whole reasons Parsons’ name is in trade rumors to begin with.

As it stands, Chicago has the sixth-lowest amount of cap space remaining at just over $13 million, via Over the Cap. They could shuffle some contracts around to make the numbers work. However, a Parsons trade would severely cap any future moves by the Bears.

The only way Chicago would make a Parsons deal is if they believe he is the missing piece to a Super Bowl. It’s a major longshot, but not completely out of the realm of possibilities.

“They’ve already invested a lot of money in the defensive line (Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett),” Fishbain continued. “They could stand to be a little more patient and let QB Caleb Williams grow into this offense as opposed to forgoing so much draft capital to kick off the Ben Johnson era. Then again, if Johnson thinks they’re a Micah Parsons away”

Imagining Parsons on Chicago Bears

Take away all the roadblocks and the idea of Parsons on the Bears is extremely tantalizing. He and Montez Sweat would be one of the most feared pass rush duos in the league. Furthermore, a trade would showcase that Johnson and company are truly confident in the team’s ability to compete.

Parsons has made the Pro Bowl all four seasons he has been in the NFL, being named an All-Pro twice and taking home the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has put up 256 tackles, 112 quarterback hits and 52.5 sacks. The pass rusher has made double digit sacks every season, with a high of 14 in 2023.

The Bears haven’t had a double digit sack artist since Robert Quinn made 18.5 in 2021. Furthermore, they haven’t had a pass rusher as consistent as Parsons in recent franchise history. Opposing offensive linemen having to deal with both Parsons and Sweat, let alone Gervon Dexter, Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo, would be a daunting task weekly.

On top of all of his success, Parsons is just 26-years-old. He’d be a player the Bears could build their defense around for the foreseeable future. There’s no doubting the pass rusher makes Chicago stronger. But the Bears would be taking a massive gamble to actively pursue a Parsons trade.

Chicago Bears receive new stadium pitch from Chicago mayor Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE