Chicago Bears given blueprint for eye-opening running back trade

All offseason, the Chicago Bears were expected to bring in a big name running back for head coach Ben Johnson’s new offense. However, the only standout addition Chicago made came in the form of seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai.

The rookie has gotten plenty of buzz throughout the offseason. As have the two running backs in front of him in D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. But this is still a Bears team that ranked 25th overall in rushing during the 2024 campaign, averaging 102 yards per game. Chicago’s running back problems didn’t magical disappear.

But luckily for the Bears, a new rushing option has emerged. The Washington Commanders are reportedly fielding trade offers for Brian Robinson Jr. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report thinks the Bears should put in an offer, specifically guard Ryan Bates and a 2026 fourth-rounder, to bring Robinson to the Windy City.

“As the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator between 2022 and 2024, Bears head coach Ben Johnson built his offense around a robust ground attack,” Moton wrote. “He inherited a roster with D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson as a backfield duo, but Chicago could make a move for a player who’s familiar with running backs coach Eric Bieniemy.”

How Brian Robinson Jr affects Chicago Bears

Swift seems poised to enter the year as Chicago’s starting running back based on how the Bears operated over the offseason. However, if the team were to give up any significant capital for Robinson, he would be poised to have a feature role. If Swift struggles again, he averaged 3.8 yards per carry in his Bears debut, Robinson would likely be given an opportunity to earn the lead role. Johnson and Monangai will still have roles, making things a little tricky.

But there’s no denying adding Robinson into the fold would make the Bears’ running back room much more dynamic. Over his three years with the Commanders, the running back has gained 2,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. Proving to be a dual-threat, Robinson has also caught 65 passes for 587 yards and an additional.

Working in the Bears’ favor on a potential trade is the fact Eric Bieniemy is the team’s new running backs coach. He was Robinson’s offensive coordinator in 2023. That season, he ran for 733 yards and five touchdowns while setting new career-highs in receptions (36) receiving yardage (368) and touchdown grabs (four).

While he ran for 799 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, Robinson has now fallen out of favor in the Commanders’ offense. If the Bears really wanted a spark in the run game, perhaps trading for the 26-year-old is their best option.

