Chicago Bears hit with blunt message over bottom 5 contract

Between free agency and contract extensions, the Chicago Bears have doled out plenty of money throughout the offseason. However, one contract currently on the books is still raising eyebrows.

The Bears signed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year, $72 million contract in 2023. Since then, he has started 32 games for the team, making 100+ tackles each season. However, Edmunds has yet to be named to the Pro Bowl, like he did twice with the Buffalo Bills.

Chicago has an out in Edmunds’ contract after 2025 that would save them $15 million in cap space. The linebacker will need to prove himself to ensure his future with the Bears. As it stands, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report argues Edmunds has the fifth-worst contract in the NFL.

“Edmunds has not, however, been a Pro Bowl-caliber player or helped turn Chicago’s defense into a top unit,” Knox wrote. “Pro Football Focus graded Edmunds as the league’s 119th-best linebacker overall for the 2024 season.

“In other words, Edmunds has been good but not great when at his best for the Bears. In return, Chicago is paying the 27-year-old as if he was an All-Pro-level off-ball linebacker.”

“Among inside ‘backers, only San Francisco standout Fred Warner is earning more annually than Edmunds,” he concluded. Tremaine Edmunds run with Chicago Bears Edmunds was a major free agency splash for the Bears, both financially and in team impact. While the linebacker has certainly left his mark, perhaps the $72 million is a bit rich. Especially considering Fred Warner, the only inside linebacker being paid more than Edmunds, has been named an All-Pro the past three seasons. In his Bears debut, Edmunds racked up 113 tackles, seven passes defended and four interceptions. He followed that up by making 110 tackles in 2024 with eight pass break ups and a pick. The linebacker had a disastrous season based on Pro Football Focus methods, as his 59.2 overall grade ranked 119/189 linebackers. Still, Chicago is counting on Edmunds entering the 2025 season. New defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is looking to build his foundation in year. In the middle of the field, Edmunds can be an extension of the coach. Not only will his actions on the field be crucial, but how blends with the players next to him. The linebacker understands what it takes to reach the NFL’s pinnacle. After a pair of okay seasons, Chicago is looking for a true Edmunds breakout in year three. Bears linebacker corps Next to Edmunds, TJ Edwards is guaranteed a starting spot. The Bears recently signed him to a two-year, $20 million contract extension. However Allen builds out the linebacker unit, it all starts with Edmunds and Edwards. Who serves as the third linebacker will be settled in training camp. Fourth-round rookie Ruben Hyppolite has been trying to prove throughout the offseason that he can be the guy. He was even a player that Ben Johnson said he was impressed by in minicamp. Still, he won’t be handed anything despite his draft selection. Players like Noah Sewell, Swayze Bozeman and Amen Ogbongbemiga will all be battling for opportunities. Sewell is a former fifth-round pick of the Bears who has yet to make a true impact. Bozeman was signed during the offseason after a three-game run with the Kansas City Chiefs. Ogbongbemiga appeared in all 17 games for Chicago in 2024, making 13 tackles and a sack. The Bears are hoping to build something special in Johnson’s first year as head coach. Figuring out their linebacker situation behind Edmunds and Edwards will be one of Chicago’s top defensive priorities.

“Disappointing Rookie Season;” Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams sees PFF put him on blast, demand improvements in 2025 Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE