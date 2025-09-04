Chicago Bears: Bold predictions for the 2025 season

The Chicago Bears‘ 2025 season is upon us! We are in Week 1, and our team begins the campaign on Monday Night Football against their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. Once again, there are high hopes for the team. Let’s hope, however, that some of those hopes are fulfilled.

One of the enjoyable aspects of the start of a season is trying to predict how it will unfold. We got a look at the team through practices and preseason games. There is a feeling that the Chicago Bears could have a breakout season. Of course, the same was said last year and we know how that finished.

The Chicago Bears made a lot of changes in preparation for the season

The Chicago Bears made a lot of changes to try to change the struggles of the past decade (or longer). General manager Ryan Poles got to work shortly after the 2024 season ended. He hired the hottest head coach candidate in the NFL offseason, Ben Johnson.

Johnson then hired a solid coaching staff around him. His defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, also has head coaching experience. His running backs coach, Eric Bieniemy, has been a successful offensive coordinator and was a head coach candidate himself.

With a solid coaching staff, Poles went and picked up the players he felt could help bring in more wins. For example, the Chicago Bears’ biggest weakness for years has been the offensive line. He acquired All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, he added the top free agent center, Drew Dalman, and a familiar face, Jonah Jackson. Jackson and Johnson were with the Detroit Lions.

Furthermore, Poles drafted tackle Ozzy Trapilo, tight end Colston Loveland, and wide receiver Luther Burden to add to the offense. Johnson was an offensive innovator with the Lions and now wants to bring that innovation to the Chicago Bears.

On defense, defensive linemen Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett were new additions. Also, the Chicago Bears welcomed linebacker Ruben Hyppolite from the draft.

The Chicago Bears look to have a lot stronger team on paper. Of course, the games are not decided on paper, so let’s see if their “improvements” translate to the real world.

Here are some bold predictions for the Chicago Bears and their 2025 season

Chicago Bears reportedly have a ‘ticking time bomb’ in front office Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE