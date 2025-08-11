Chicago Bears’ Braxton Jones drops honest take on long-awaited injury return

The Chicago Bears haven’t seen left tackle Braxton Jones in live game action since suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 16 of the 2024 campaign. But when the Bears opened their preseason against the Miami Dolphins, Jones had regained his starting left tackle role.

He played the first three series, accumulating 22 snaps total, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. While numerous starters sat out, such as quarterback Caleb Williams, it was telling that Jones played. Head coach Ben Johnson is taking the competition at left tackle seriously and wanted to see how all of Chicago’s options squared off against an opposing team.

The Bears will watch back the tape and fully evaluate how Jones fared against the Dolphins. But perhaps the most crucial piece of that evaluation is that the left tackle came away from the game healthy. He seems to now be past his devastating ankle injury.

“Honestly, it was pretty good,” Jones said. “Knowing kind of what I went through last year with the injury and everything, just blessed honestly to get an opportunity to be out on the field again and play again.”

“I am still getting my wind back,” Jones said. “The ankle is responding well and that’s the biggest thing for me right now. Obviously, there are going to be some days that are not what you want and I’ve had those days and they will continue to come. But it’s how I respond.”

Braxton Jones battling for Chicago Bears left tackle job

Jones has looked strong when on the field, although he was beaten on Tyson Bagent’s touchdown pass. During the 2024 campaign, his 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 21/140 tackles. The biggest issue is simply staying on the field. Before playing in just 12 games in 2024, he appeared in 11 during the 2023 campaign. If Chicago is going to pencil Jones into their lineup, they at least need to be confident he can remain on the field.

Originally, Jones was battling against Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie. But Amegadjie’s leg injury kept him out of practice and the preseason opener. Because of this, Trapilo has been able to get a leg up in the race.

The rookie also received 22 snaps, over four series and also closed the game out at left tackle. Trapilo landed in the second-round of the 2025 NFL Draft due to his work at right tackle. He was named First-team All-ACC in 2024. But how he transition to the left side of the line will determine his immediate impact on the Bears.

Johnson and company are sure to continue rotating their left tackles until they find the perfect fit. But if Jones can stay healthy and keep producing, he very well may keep his starting place on the offensive line.

