Chicago Bears’ Braxton Jones gets brutally honest on season-ending injury return

Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones played in just 12 games during the 2024 campaign after suffering a season-ending ankle injury. But now back on the gridiron, Jones is ready to prove why he deserves to be responsible for quarterback Caleb Williams’ blindside.

Despite his veteran status, Jones won’t just be handed the role. Youngsters Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie split first-team reps throughout the offseason program as Jones continued his rehab. Now, all three are battling for the starting left tackle role.

Whether Jones opens the year at left tackle remains to be seen. However, it’s clear he has taken his rehab process seriously and is eager to get back to helping the Bears win football games, via Nicholas Moreano of the Marquee Sports Network.

“I learned a lot of patience – a lot of patience,” Jones said. “After getting surgery, I had to be patient with myself and patient with the people around me. Honestly, I stepped on a lot of toes during that process early on. It was hard to realize that I needed to be more patient with people and allow them to help me, allow them to do things for me.

“But, at the end of the day, I learned that I have to be a little bit more patient and not be so urgent to do everything. When you’re healthy, you’re go, go, go, go. Then, when you’re down like that and injured, you have to be patient and learn that it’s a process and stuff like that.”

Will Braxton Jones remain starting left tackle?

Since joining the Bears in 2022, Jones has started 40 games for the team. That level of NFL experience could give him an edge over his left tackle competitors. However, his injury problems permeated to the 2023 season as well, where he only appeared in 11 games. Before the Bears consider what Jones brings to the gridiron, he must prove he can stay on in consistently.

But when Jones did play in 2024, he looked mighty impressive. His 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 21/140 tackles. He was 35th in run blocking with his 70.2 grade while Jones’ 80.8 pass blocking grade ranked 17th.

The left tackle is entering his contract season. With a new coaching staff in place, he needs to make a strong first impression. He hasn’t done anything in camp to necessarily hurt his chances. He just needs to hold off Trapilo and Amegadjie while proving he can take on pass blockers consistently.

Jones knows it’ll be a learning process, making his full return to the gridiron, competing in a three-way battle and playing alongside a completely new-look offensive line. But it’s a challenge he welcomes as he looks to conclude a healthy return to play.

“For me, I’m trying to focus on myself and be honest and do what I can to help the others as well,” Jones said. “I’m constantly learning. I use this phrase, ‘that when you’re green you grow and when you’re ripe you rot.’ That’s big for me. I’m always constantly trying to learn. … I just have to focus on getting my ankle right before I can focus on anything else, and feeling right. Just in these last couple days, it has been coming along, and I’ve gotten to see that light at the end of the tunnel, that I can still do the things that I want to do.”

Chicago Bears’ other options

Amegadjie was a third-round pick by the Bears in 2023. He dealt with injuries of his own, only appearing in six games. The one start he did make, Amegadjie looked a bit overmatched. Still, only 23-years-old, Chicago has high hopes for the offensive lineman.

Unfortunately, the injury bug has bitten again. Amegadjie has been held out of practice with a leg injury. Any missed time will only push him further down the left tackle pecking order. And since head coach Ben Johnson didn’t draft Amegadjie, a failure to impress could have long lasting implications.

Johnson did help select Trapilo in the second-round of the 2025 draft. The rookie received glowing reviews heading into training camp and has held his own when given a starting opportunity. Trapilo’s biggest challenge will simply be moving over to the left side. He was named First-team All-ACC at left tackle in 2024. How he transitions to the other side of the line will determine how much rookie playing time he sees.

Leading into Week 1, Chicago’s left tackle battle is arguably the most must-watch competition taking place. Whoever wins must prove to not be a weak link in Williams’ blocking plans.

