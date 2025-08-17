Chicago Bears: A running back trade has just opened up

Forget trading the house and buying high for an aging Trey Hendrickson; the Chicago Bears have another player to think about getting in on before the regular season.

On offense, the Bears have everything they need besides a left tackle and running back depth. Most of the focus in training camp has been on quarterback Caleb Williams and the passing game, but Chicago had a known weakness at running back entering the offseason.

The Chicago Bears have a potential trade target

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Washington Commanders are shopping running back Brian Robinson Jr. in the preseason.

“Sources: The Commanders have been shopping RB Brian Robinson Jr. to teams around the NFL,” Schultz wrote. “The former 3rd-round pick out of Alabama is entering the final year of his contract.”

Sources: The #Commanders have been shopping RB Brian Robinson Jr. to teams around the NFL. The former 3rd-round pick out of Alabama is entering the final year of his contract. pic.twitter.com/WKB21BVBZp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 17, 2025

During his first three seasons in the league, Robinson has rushed 570 times for 2,329 yards (4.1 yards per rush) and 15 touchdowns. He’s helpful as a receiver out of the backfield, recording 65 receptions for 587 yards, and five touchdowns.

Robinson would be a helpful addition to a Bears offense that struggled with the run last season, finishing 25th in rushing in D’Andre Swift’s first season in Chicago. The lack of production had many hoping the Bears would land Ashton Jeanty, but they were way too far back in the draft.

Behind Swift, the Bears have Roschon Johnson and seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears cornerback appears to suffer devastating injury Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE