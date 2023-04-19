Today is the final day for top-30 visits for NFL Draft prospects and the Chicago Bears are bringing a defensive end on one of their final trips of the 2023 NFL Draft season.

The Chicago Bears desperately need pass-rushing help after their front four only racked up 6.5 sacks a year ago. So Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles is bringing in a defensive end who racked up eight sacks a year ago.

Auburn EDGE Derick Hall is visiting the Chicago Bears pic.twitter.com/qFPKxuvSwm — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 19, 2023

Hall was a solid pass rusher for the Auburn Tigers a year ago and fits into the Alex Brown, Adewale Ogunleye Mark Anderson defensive end role from a size perspective.

PFF’s scouting report offered up this bit on Hall:

Although Hall may be undersized on the edge, he’s a total gamer who plays with tenacity. He is lean, explosive and athletic enough to be a successful edge rusher. Hall is very versatile, too, having played some outside linebacker during his time at Auburn. He was incredibly consistent for the Tigers over the past two years, recording more than 40 pressures and eight sacks in each campaign, which resulted in two 80.0-plus pass-rushing grades.

The Chicago Bears drafted Alex Brown in the fourth round and Mark Anderson in the fifth round. It’s possible that Hall fits into the same type of defensive end role as they did given the 4-3 schemes run by Lovie Smith and now Matt Eberflus are very similar in their approach.

Hall is likely a late day two early day three pick that makes sense for the Bears to develop behind Gipson and Robinson.

