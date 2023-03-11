With the number one overall pick traded for DJ Moore, the number nine overall pick in 2023, and a first-round pick in 2024 the Chicago Bears have started building around Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears have added two wide receivers via trade over the last six months. First, they made a midseason trade for Chase Claypool, second, they made a trade for DJ Moore. Justin Fields has three good receivers with Darnell Mooney and Moore both going for 1,000 yards at one point in their careers. Now the focus will shift to building the defense and the offensive line.

Monday starts the free agency tampering period with the Chicago Bears still in command of the market with the most money available at $75.6-million even after factoring DJ Moore’s salary. The most significant need the Bears have to support Justin Fields is at right tackle and many options are available.

The most recent rumor has the Chicago Bears hotly pursuing 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey

Are the #Bears targeting Mike McGlinchey in free agency? On @BernsyHolmes, @dan_bernstein says to keep an eye out on that possibility. https://t.co/DcXyYtVNKm pic.twitter.com/1sCBpqbIpB — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) March 9, 2023

Dan Bernstein of 670 the score stated vehemently that he has a source that has the Bears prioritizing McGlinchey in free agency. McGlinchey is the top available right tackle in free agency and fits in well with the scheme the Bears already have in place. McGlinchey seems ideal for what the Bears need. The only drawback is he’s not as dynamic in pass blocking as he is in run blocking.

While the NFL free agent tampering period doesn’t start until Monday, most of the discussion with agents always quietly happens at the NFL Combine. Agents are there selling their newest clients while NFL GMs are there to evaluate the newest clients which make for a conducive environment for discussions about free agency as well.

Where there is smoke there might be fire, so it seems highly likely that more good news could arrive Monday afternoon with Bears Twitter being awash in the news that the Bears have reached the parameters of a deal in free agency with the stud RT.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE