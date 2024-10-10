An interesting tidbit from a Chicago Bears insider on WR Keenan Allen

The Chicago Bears spent the offseason revamping their offense in hopes of it being on an elite level like the defense. So far through five weeks, the defense has been elite while the offense is still working to get to that level.

Before the Chicago Bears traded Justin Fields and drafted Caleb Williams, they acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers. Chicago sent a fourth-round pick for the receiver who has one more year on his contract. And there are questions on whether or not Allen will want to stay in Chicago and sign a new contract or if the Bears will decide to move on.

There were even some rumors that the Chicago Bears were shopping Allen just a few games into the season. And now, a Bears insider with some juice believes those rumors were “serious”. Here is what Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog wrote on Allen in his latest piece:

(2) Keenan Allen. With only 10 catches on the season, there have actually been serious trade rumors surrounding Allen. But the truth of his tape is this: he’s not getting open enough. Understanding the Bears need to exploit the middle of the field, this is the week for Allen to kill Jacksonville with shallow crossing routes.

Hughes does have a point as well on this being a good week for Allen to be featured in the game plan against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. It’s a good safety net for Caleb Williams and the offense against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. But….

Interesting to note Chicago Bears might have buyers remorse on Keenan Allen

That’s pretty interesting. Hughes goes out to point that note in Allen’s portion of the article for a reason, otherwise there is no need to say it. Hughes has had some good information before it happened for the Bears, so there is reason to trust him.

Plus, it makes sense. Allen certainly hasn’t performed well enough so far this season with just 10 catches and he’s missed some games. He was supposed to be a safety net for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears offense, especially with hist third-down abilities.

Now, this doesn’t mean the Bears will trade him or are trying to again. But it’s noteworthy especially for the future decision the Bears will have to make. If I had to bet now, I imagine the Bears wont be too upset if Allen turns down a potential contract offer, if they even offer him one..

Allen has been a good veteran for Williams to lean on while learning this offense. It’s clear the two get along as well as evident by them quoting the movie “Holes” during a recent win on the sideline. There are no signs anywhere of Allen being a bad teammate, either.

But Allen hasn’t been able to produce on the field which is the big issue. It’s only Week 6 and the Bears have a long ways to go before the end of the season. Getting Allen into the mix on offense is ideal, sooner rather than later.

This situation is still something to monitor moving forward and there is a chance Allen does pick it up as the season goes on. Sunday’s game in London would be a good start.

