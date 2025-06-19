Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams gets ‘drastic’ Ben Johnson message before training camp

If the Chicago Bears are going to take a step forward in 2025, quarterback Caleb Williams will need to reach his No. 1 pick potential. But now the franchise has head coach Ben Johnson helping Williams right the ship.

Johnson was arguably the most coveted head coaching candidate on the market, namely due to his impressive offensive acumen. He helped the Detroit Lions become kings of the NFC North during his time as offensive coordinator. Now in the big seat, Johnson is preparing to do the same with the Bears.

But it’ll all come down to Williams and how he adapts to Johnson’s gameplan. One immediate issue the quarterback will need to fix is how long it takes for him to get rid of the football, via Ted Nguyen of The Athletic.

“Williams had the fifth-highest average time to throw (3.13 seconds) last season. That’ll have to drastically change in Johnson’s offense, which requires making quick decisions,” Nguyen wrote. “For context, Lions QB Jared Goff ranked 24th in average time to throw (2.88) last season. Johnson emphasized to Williams in OTAs the importance of quickly making his progressions and getting rid of the ball. Johnson got in Williams’ face for being late on a throw and explained what happened to the media after practice.”

Chicago Bears counting on Caleb Williams

Timing will be crucial for Williams’ in Johnson’s new offense. The quarterback will need to make deliberate decisions and take full command of the offense. But when the ball comes out of Williams’ hands isn’t the only thing Johnson is working on.

Through OTAs and minicamp, the head coach has spoke about the quarterback’s pre-snap motion and which foot comes forward in shotgun snap. Furthermore, Johnson is intent to improve Williams’ body language after getting up from a hit. They all may seem small on their own, but the head coach is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to his quarterback’s development.

Williams didn’t completely fall on his face in year one, as he set a pair of Bears rookie records in passing yards (3,541) and touchdowns (20). However, he was completely overshadowed by Jayden Daniels’, who went No. 2 overall, Rookie of the Year campaign. Williams must come out of the darkness and prove why he was the top overall pick.

The quarterback’s presence was a major reason why Johnson decided to join the Bears. Now, he must help Williams become the franchise quarterback Chicago is confident he can be.

Jared Goff comparison

Goff came to the Lions in the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. At the time, Johnson was Detroit’s passing game coordinator. A year later, he would be promoted to offensive coordinator. Goff was able to find his stride and flourish under Johnson.

The quarterback was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022, throwing for 4,438 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Goff earned the same honor in 2024, throwing for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. While the Lions fell short in the playoff, Goff has proven he can lead one of the strongest offenses in the NFL.

It’ll take time for Williams and the Bears to get to that level. Johnson’s arrival isn’t a magical success spell. Furthermore, he won’t be bringing over the same exact playbook to Chicago. Still, the Bears have the pieces in place to be special on offense. Johnson believes in what the team is building and is determined to help the team get back atop the NFC North.

There may be some animosity when Johnson faces his former team. But the Goff vs Williams quarterback battle will be telling in terms of the head coach’s ability to develop former No. 1 overall picks.

Underrated Chicago Bears free agent deemed top NFL luxury player Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE