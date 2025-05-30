Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams dealt concerning Ben Johnson message from ex-GM

When it comes to 2025 breakout candidates, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is atop many analyst’s lists. However, not everyone is convinced Williams will be a bonafide stud during his sophomore campaign.

The expectations now on Williams’ shoulders have reach stratospheric levels. Chicago has spent all offseason building their roster around him. The quarterback no longer has any excuses if he continues to struggle.

Mike Tannenbaum is a bit wary that Williams will be up for the challenge, via Get Up, h/t Sam Gillenwater of On3.com. Especially with Ben Johnson taking over as head coach, Tannenbaum is concerned about the quarterback’s discipline levels.

“I am not (convinced about Williams in Chicago),” Tannenbaum said. “I worked with Ben Johnson in Miami, the new head coach of the Bears. He is going to be a rule-based, disciplined play caller and coach. When you have 68 sacks? Look, the Bears were not great in coaching, not great in personnel last year but you have to bear some of that responsibility. No team has done more for their quarterback in this offseason than the Bears. We’ll see if he’ll get better, but I am concerned by his lack of his discipline in his fundamentals, that’s not going to allow him to maximize his potential.”

Chicago Bears counting on Caleb Williams

The hiring of an offensive-minded head coach in Johnson was the first step in elevating Williams’ game. But through free agency and the draft, the Bears further proved that they believe they found their quarterback of the future.

Chicago traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing center Drew Dalman. After allowing a league-high 68 sacks in 2024, the franchise wanted to ensure Williams stays upright in the pocket more often.

When he looks down field to pass, the quarterback will have a number of strong options to turn to. Tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden joined a core that already included DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet. Overall, the Bears have done everything in their power to put Williams in a place to succeed.

But if the quarterback doesn’t adapt to the changes, all of the additions will become moot. The Bears have gotten more hype than perhaps any other team in the league. How Williams responds to the challenge in front of him will determine if that hype turns into legit success.

Ben Johnson expectations

Rome was not built in a day, and neither will be the Bears. However, the arrival of Johnson is expected to bring massive changes to the organization. His debut as an NFL head coach will come with plenty of challenges. But if the Bears offense looks anything like how the Detroit Lions did under Johnson, Chicago will be looking much different in 2025 for all the right seasons.

In 2024, the Lions ranked second in total offense, averaging 409.5 yards per game. Detroit was second in passing (263.2) and sixth in rushing (146.4). In turn, the Bears ranked dead last in total offense, averaging 284.6 YPG. They ranked 31st in passing (181.5) and 25th in rushing (102).

But with Johnson now in the fray, Chicago is expecting a resurgence in 2025. With the core built around Williams, more offensive struggles would mean boom. Furthermore, Johnson will largely be judged as a head coach based on the team’s offensive improvement.

At the same time, Johnson knew things were going to be much different on the Bears than it was with the Lions. However, he still opted to take the job and is committed to helping Chicago get back on top.

