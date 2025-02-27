Caleb Williams spent Super Bowl 59 plotting 2025 success with Ben Johnson

There seems to be a mutual admiration society between new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams.

Shortly after being hired, Johnson revealed that he caught himself watching Williams, while scouting Bears’ opponents and game-planning for the Lions last season, and the former No. 1 pick’s excitement to play for his new coach seems palpable.

The Johnson and Williams union is one of the biggest reasons the Bears are optimistic that better days are right around the corner for the franchise that hasn’t reached the postseason since falling in the 2020 NFC Wild Card round.

Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson already texting each other big ideas for 2025

Chicago has some work to do if it is going to overtake the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and reigning division champion Detroit Lions in the NFC North, but, Williams isn’t wasting any time getting in his coach’s ear with big ideas for the offense.

Wiliams, according to Johnson, was blowing up his phone during the Philadelphia Eagles’ rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

“You know, ‘What’s going on here? What are we thinking? That was a cool play,'” Johnson told NFL Network, of his text exchange with Williams during the Super Bowl. “Things like that. And so I just know this is a hungry individual that’s ready to get this career started because he’s got a chance to be pretty darn special.”

If the Bears are going to make progress towards Williams and Johnson playing in the Super Bowl, rather than gleaning ideas for the Chicago’s playbook, this is going to be a pivotal offseason for general manager Ryan Poles and the front office.

Chicago enters the offseason with approximately $79 million in cap space, and a top-10 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft to continue building around Williams, who fired 20 touchdowns to just six interceptions despite absorbing 68 sacks as a rookie.

If Williams builds on his rookie production with one of the game’s most innovative play-callers as his head coach, and the front office is able to parlay its resources into adding blue chip talent to the roster, the Bears may be closer than a lot of people think to playing for a Lombardi.

