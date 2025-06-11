Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams fully disrespected in latest quarterback rankings

When the Chicago Bears begin their season, all eyes will be on quarterback Caleb Williams. For all the hype the franchise has drawn throughout the offseason, it will become drones of boos if Williams doesn’t live up to the hype.

The quarterback set a pair of rookie records in passing yards (3,541) and touchdowns (20). However, he was overshadowed by No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels’ historic rookie campaign. Now entering his sophomore season, the Bears want to see Williams elevate his game to the heights they believe he can reach.

But until he proves it on the gridiron, the quarterback hasn’t earned anything in the NFL. Which is why Henry McKenna of Fox Sports slots him No. 21 in his quarterback rankings entering the 2025 season.

“Williams remains one of the best young QB prospects in the NFL,” McKenna wrote. “Now, he has one of the best situations in the NFL. Let’s see some results.”

JJ McCarthy dilemma

Having Williams at No. 21 makes complete sense. He has plenty of potential, but his rookie season didn’t paint him as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. However, McKenna’s entire argument against Williams goes out the window when you see JJ McCarthy’s placement.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback, who is essentially entering his rookie season, ranked No. 12.

“You could put just about anyone in the Vikings’ QB slot, and I’d get excited about him,” McKenna wrote. “But McCarthy was a top-10 pick in what’s shaping up to be an incredible QB class. This year, McCarthy might look like 2023 Brock Purdy — an athletic point guard with an idyllic supporting cast.”

McCarthy has yet to play an down of NFL football after suffering a season-ending meniscus injury. He was the No. 10 overall pick in 2024 and oozes potential. But without any experience, how can anyone be for certain how he will perform when the lights are the brightest?

McCarthy has a strong-minded offense head coach in Kevin O’Connell and an explosive offensive. But isn’t Williams in the same situation with Ben Johnson and Chicago’s cast of pass catchers? Plus, Williams understands the speed required at the NFL level.

The Vikings and Bears will face off on Monday Night Football in Week 1, so the debate will be settled then. If nothing else, but Williams and McCarthy are entering their sophomore campaigns with plenty of expectations on their shoulders.

Chicago Bears believe in Caleb Williams

The Bears, nor Johnson will pay little mind to preseason rankings, especially before training camp takes place. But they at least know their entire season hinges on their quarterback finding his form.

Luckily for him, Johnson has a clear track record of developing former No. 1 overall picks. In Johnson’s final season with the Detroit Lions, quarterback Jared Goff finished second in passing yards (4,629) and fourth in touchdown passes (37). The Lions as a whole ranked second in total offense, averaging 409.5 yards per game.

To help aid this offensive revival, the Bears completely revamped their offensive line. They traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing Drew Dalman. After leading the league by allowing 68 sacks in 2024, Chicago was aggressive in ensuring that doesn’t happen again in 2025.

Furthermore, the team has bulked out their receiving room. DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet was already a strong core. But now rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden are joining the fray. If Williams plays to Johnson’s expectations, it’ll be difficult for any defense to stop all of Chicago’s receiving options.

But if the quarterback struggles, the Bears will be answering the same questions in 2026. And Williams won’t climb up the QB rankings much.

Chicago Bears defender’s seat only gets hotter after practice move Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE