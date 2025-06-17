Chicago Bears star Caleb Williams’ fantasy football value reaching meteoric heights

For those paying attention to the Chicago Bears, the potential rise of quarterback Caleb Williams has been well documented. But now the fantasy football community is starting realize just how valuable Williams can be.

Being a former No. 1 overall pick, no one is questioning Williams’ talent. However, his rookie season was widely overshadowed by No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels. Entering the 2025 campaign, Williams is still trying to prove Chicago made the correct quarterback decision.

But the Bears clearly believe in their franchise star. They’ve spent all offseason putting Williams in a place to succeed. Because of Chicago’s offensive re-tooling, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report argues that the quarterback is a must-have fantasy football target in 2025.

“Last year, the 23-year-old eclipsed 300 passing yards four times,” Davenport wrote. “Eleven of his 20 touchdown passes came over the final seven games of the season—a timeframe over which he threw just one interception.

“From Week 11 on last year, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick was a top-10 fantasy quarterback. Now, with a year of experience under his belt, better weapons with the addition of tight end Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III, a better offensive line and Johnson’s play-calling, all the ingredients are there for a Year 2 breakout.”

“If you believe in Williams’ talent, he could be a massive bargain for fantasy managers at quarterback,” he concluded. Finding your fantasy football quarterback When it comes to fantasy football, quarterback may be the toughest position to draft. It seems easy enough to take the best gunslingers in the league, but it all comes down to value. As the rounds go on, the number of startable running backs and wide receivers start to dwindle. Most managers will prioritize those positions, as you want players who will put up guaranteed numbers weekly. It becomes much harder to find starting options each round. But there will always be starting quarterbacks available, especially in a 10 or 12-man league. They may not all be Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow, but both of those players will cost you a high draft pick. Perhaps you put all your eggs into a top flight quarterback, but waiting on the position while adding numerous RB and WR1s would make your roster much more consistent. In that case, a player like Williams could be the perfect fit. He certainly won’t cost the same as Mahomes or Burrow. If you’ve spent the early rounds loading your roster with potent skill position players, the quarterback offers a solid floor with major upside.

Chicago Bears build around Caleb Williams

Ultimately, it’ll be up to Williams to prove why the Bears used the No. 1 overall pick on him. However, the franchise spent all offseason putting their quarterback in a place to succeed.

It all starts with new head coach Ben Johnson. He helped the Detroit Lions become one of the best offensive teams in the league during his time with the franchise. While it’ll take time, he is expected to bring the same level of offensive fireworks to the Windy City. Furthermore, Williams now has a mentor he can build off of for the foreseeable future.

Chicago didn’t stop there, adding three new faces to the interior of their offensive line. Guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, alongside center Drew Dalman should keep Williams upright in the pocket more often. In the pass game, he’ll have receivers DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden to work with, alongside tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet. If Williams is at the top of his game, it’ll be a difficult passing attack to match up with.

All of the pieces need to come to fruition, and fantasy football players may be nervous starting Williams in Week 1. But if Johnson and the Bears’ plan goes off as expected, the quarterback will be taking a massive step forward in 2025.

Browns’ latest Nick Chubb announcement will open Chicago Bears fans eyes Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE