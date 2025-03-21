When the Chicago Bears step onto the field in 2025, all eyes will be on quarterback Caleb Williams. And if everything pans out how the Bears are hoping, fantasy football managers will need to take notice.

Chicago has done everything in their power to surround Williams with talent. It starts with new head coach Ben Johnson, who is considered one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL. Then, the Bears went out and completely revamped the interior of their offensive line, adding some of the biggest names in the game.

The Chicago Bears might make fantasy football owners happy in 2025

All in all, Williams has been put in a position to succeed in 2025. And because of that, Matthew Berry of ESPN loves Williams’ fantasy football upside heading into the upcoming season.

“Detroit’s offense ranked top five in total yards and points scored in all three seasons in which Ben Johnson ran the show,” Berry wrote. “In addition to hiring the offensive-minded Johnson who immediately said everything he does will be with Caleb Williams’ skill set in mind, the Bears also significantly upgraded their offensive line with the acquisitions of Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Drew Dalman.

“The Bears have no intention of leading the league in sacks allowed again (68) like they did last season,” Berry wrote. “The 2024 Bears also surrendered the eighth-most QB pressures, and Caleb Williams had a 65.9 passer rating when pressured versus a 95.5 rating when not. The Bears are clearly surrounding Williams with the right pieces.”

“Now, that doesn’t guarantee success, of course. You can surround me with healthy food options, and I will still order chicken fingers,” Berry continued. “But I am weak and hopefully Williams and the Bears are not. Either way, things are definitely trending in the right direction with Williams in Chicago. Right now, I have him as a low-end QB1 in 2025, and yesterday I actually considered a salad.”

Caleb Williams ready for sophomore year leap

Williams started all 17 games as a rookie, seeing both the highs and lows of Chicago’s 2024 campaign. He completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Furthermore, Williams added 489 rushing yards.

In terms of positives, Williams didn’t turn the ball over often. While he held the football a bit too long sometimes, he at least proved he can make strong decisions when reading the defense. His passing yardage was also far greater than anything Justin Fields put up in Chicago. Overall, it’s clear that Williams is the Bears franchise quarterback.

But Chicago selected him with illusions of grandeur. Going No. 1 overall, the Bears wanted to see immediate fireworks. While Williams didn’t straight up flop, he didn’t quite live up to expectations. Especially with Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and Drake Maye all having solid seasons.

Still, Williams was the top overall pick for a reason. He lured Johnson and players like Grady Jarrett to the Bears. The organization isn’t close to hitting the panic button when it comes to Williams.

Why Williams’ arrow is pointing up

Instead, the team doubled down. With both Johnson at the helm and their offensive line improvements, Chicago proved they wanted to build their franchise around Williams.

Johnson led one of the best offenses in the NFL with the Lions. Detroit finished their 2024 season ranked second in total offense, averaging 409.5 yards per game. Williams had to deal with numerous playcallers as a rookie. Now, he’ll be working with a bonafide offensive force in Johnson.

In front of him will be players like Joe Thuney, who comes to Chicago with four Super Bowl titles to his name. Jonah Jackson was named to a Pro Bowl under Johnson, and Drew Dalman was considered the best center available in free agency. The Bears were aggressive in improving their blocking plan.

Now, it’ll all be up to Williams. The Chicago Bears will surely continue to alter their offense leading up to Week 1. But whoever else is on the field, it’ll be up to Williams to elevate them and help get the Bears back on track.

