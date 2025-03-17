As fans and pundits look around the NFL landscape, what the Chicago Bears have done to their offensive line has gotten plenty of praise. However, it isn’t just the offensive line that will benefit from Chicago’s additions.

Quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times as a rookie. It was hard for him to truly reach his number one pick ceiling having to play most of the game from his back. While some of the sack issues were his own fault, it was clear that the offensive line in front of him wasn’t up to NFL standards.

The Bears made sure to fix that in a hurry when once able. And because of those moves, Mike Jones of The Athletic sees Williams as arguably the biggest winner of free agency.

“Last year, the Chicago Bears gave their rookie quarterback an average offensive line, and when the majority of those linemen got hurt, Williams paid the price. By season’s end, he had sustained a league-high 68 sacks. The Bears were flirting with disaster,” Jones wrote. “So they went out and overhauled their line through a series of trades and free-agent signings. Williams’ protection should be significantly better this season, which should give him a better chance of reaching his potential.”

Chicago Bears offensive line shopping spree

The Chicago Bears have added three new faces to their offensive line in guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, as well as center Drew Dalman. They’re joined by holdovers at tackle in Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones. Jones’ status is a bit tumultuous, but Wright is locked in at right tackle for the foreseeable future.

Chicago started off their shopping spree by landing Jackson in a trade. His fit with the Los Angeles Rams didn’t make much sense, especially when they moved him off his natural guard to center. But an injury wiped away any chance of him truly succeeding in Los Angeles.

Now, Jackson is expected to return to his natural right guard. Furthermore, he’s playing under head coach Ben Johnson, who he earned a Pro Bowl appearance under with the Detroit Lions. Overall, Jackson has been put on a much better path towards success.

Joining him at guard is Thuney, who comes to Chicago having won four Super Bowl titles. He is also coming off back-to-back All-Pro seasons, proving that he is currently at the top of his game. Thuney doesn’t need much of an introduction as his inclusion on the Bears offensive line will be pivotal for any success. He’ll also be one of the biggest leaders in the locker room.

Dalman has been Chicago’s lone addition to their offensive line through free agency. But the center was considered arguably the best player available at the position. While an injury held him to just nine games in 2024, he shined when on the field, ranking fourth/64 centers with a 78.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. The Bears signed Dalman to be a true building block in the middle of the offensive line.

All of these moves made with keeping Williams upright in the pocket in mind. The Bears know Williams has the talent to succeed. The quarterback just needed a sturdier line of blockers in front of him to set the foundation.

Expectations on Williams’ shoulders

While he may be considered an offseason winner, Williams must ultimately prove it on the field. With this new offensive line in place, there are going to be even less excuses should the now sophomore struggle.

It wasn’t like Williams was awful as a rookie. He completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. The quarterback added 489 rushing yards on the ground, although he failed to find the end zone.

The problem was is that Williams failed to truly reach his ceiling. Going first overall comes with plenty of expectations. And ultimately, the ones placed on Williams weren’t met as a rookie. Not all of that was his fault, as he went through numerous different offensive play callers and the aforementioned offensive lines woes. But now, Williams is working with one of the best offensive minds in the NFL in Johnson.

Under a cohesive offensive scheme with a better blocking unit in front of him, Williams has all the tools to succeed. DJ Moore and Rome Odunze will be one of the best one-two punches in the league. While there will continue to be additions – maybe in the form of running back Ashton Jeanty – the Bears have invested a ton in ensuring Williams is comfortable at the NFL level.

Now, all eyes will be on him to see how he adapts. If Williams lives up to his NFL Draft pedigree, then the Bears are surely in for a show on offensive in 2025.

