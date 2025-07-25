Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense have had a rough start to training camp for the 2025 season.

During Wednesday’s practice, it was reported that head coach Ben Johnson “screamed” at the second-year quarterback due to his early struggles. The offensive line also struggled during both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. While it is still very early, these issues are clearly a huge concern.

Collin Cowherd of Fox Sports discussed Williams’ struggles on Thursday’s episode of “The Herd. Cowherd said that Wednesday’s practice was a “disaster” for the Bears quarterback.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams is struggling with the same issues, according to Collin Cowherd

According to the Fox Sports analyst, Williams was struggling with the same issues he had during OTAs.

“Some of his OTA issues resurfaced. Not getting the play right, looking disorganized, not getting the footwork right.”

This is just a case of growing pains for the young quarterback, who’s adapting to a brand-new offensive system. However, it is still something that Bears fans should be concerned about.

Cowherd mentioned that while Williams is very talented, his critics are valid. He has the talent to become a star in the NFL; however, he has not fully proven himself yet.

Cowherd gives the Bears quarterback a deadline to prove himself to everyone

Cowherd believes that Williams has till early October to prove himself. “We’re gonna know by early October if this guy can really play.”

"We’re gonna know by early early October if this guy can play."@colincowherd reacts to reports of Caleb Williams struggling at Chicago Bears training camp pic.twitter.com/x4YkAksGqo — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 24, 2025

A comparison that Cowherd used was, by late October in 2024, Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders proved that he can be a star quarterback. He also explained how Bo Nix had an awful start to the 2024 season, but in the middle of October, he turned it around and led the Denver Broncos to the playoffs.

Cowherd explained that there are no excuses for Williams this season. With an upgraded offensive line, multiple solid pass-catchers, and a dynamic head coach, Williams must be able to make that leap in 2025.

If Williams wants to reach his goals of 4,000 passing yards and a 70 percent completion rate, he must fix the issues he has been struggling with. With the staff and team built around him, the Bears quarterback has a perfect chance to prove all of the critics wrong.

