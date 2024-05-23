The Chicago Bears made Caleb Williams their main priority this offseason. They had a plan to help him succeed in 2024 and are executing it very well so far.

Before the 2023 season ended, Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles decided he would use the number one pick in the draft on quarterback Caleb Williams. He passed on using the top pick last season. Instead, he made what some consider to be the best trade in franchise history.

This year, however, he used the pick. It was the worst-kept secret in the NFL that Poles zeroed in on Williams. Even before he traded last year’s starter, Justin Fields, he formed a plan to have Williams succeed. He went all-in on his plan once he traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Poles set out to dramatically change the offense. He made improvements everywhere. He added weapons for Williams by adding running back D’Andre Swift,

tight end Gerald Everett, along wide receivers Rome Odunze (via the draft) and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen. Poles also shored up the offensive line with the acquisitions of Ryan Bates, Coleman Shelton, Matt Pryor, and Kiran Amegadjie.

Once the Chicago Bears officially selected him, Caleb Williams walked into the best offense any quarterback selected number one overall has ever had. Poles turned the Ford Pinto into a Ferrari. Then he handed the keys to that Ferrari over to Williams.

The Chicago Bears jumped early to help Williams

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer detailed the plan the Chicago Bears had to accelerate Williams’ learning of the offense. They had three Zoom meetings with the

2022 Heisman Trophy winner. The first one was teaching him the terminology of the system. They covered the base plays they’ll use on first and second downs in the second session. Finally, they covered third down and red zone plays in the third session.

Once he started rookie camp, Williams was familiar with the system and could help his teammates learn it. Head coach Matt Eberflus explained it to Breer.

We wanted to have our install set for the OTAs, and for rookie minicamp, and we wanted to make sure he had those down during those three Zoom meetings. So when he came into rookie minicamp [on May 9], he was very familiar with those installs. We were very fortunate to do that, and Shane and the offensive staff have done a wonderful job of really making it friendly and learnable for Caleb.

The Bears had two options to choose from

The Bears had two options when deciding how to handle Williams. Poles was with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 when they selected Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs decided to sit Mahomes down his rookie season. They already had Alex Smith, a solid veteran who could help the rookie.

We saw how Mahomes blossomed once he took over the starting job. Now Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league.

There was another option that has worked for some teams, though. Eberflus was the linebackers coach with the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. That season, Tony Romo was the starter. He suffered an injury, however, and rookie Dak Prescott had to take over. The team rallied around Prescott and his confidence grew. He has been the starter since.

Eberflus noted that he sees a similarity with Williams. He sees the team rallying around the rookie. There is a different feeling around Halas Hall. Williams’ enthusiasm is infectious and he already has his teammates talking about having big goals right away.

Poles and the coaching staff went with the second option quickly. They already announced that Williams is the starter. There is no Smith-type of player behind Williams. Williams is the guy and he is the leader. He has the personality to have his teammates follow him. The Bears will go where he leads them.

Hopefully, he doesn’t drive the Ferrari into a ditch.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE