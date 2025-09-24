Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams earns prestigious award

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has become the third NFC North quarterback to be awarded for their performance in the early season. Per the NFL, Williams was named as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his incredible showing in the Bears’ 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Williams went 19-of-28 passing for 298 yards and four touchdown passes (a career high). He led the league in touchdown passes for Week 3. Williams became the first Bears quarterback to NFC Offensive Player of the Week since Justin Fields won it during the 2022 season.

He also became the eighth former USC quarterback to win the award.

Williams has made progress in each of his last two starts for the Bears. After a frustrating outing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, Williams showed poise in the pocket, but ultimately came up short in the Bears’ 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions. However, he took advantage of the Cowboys’ issues on defense in Week 3, helping to give first-year head coach Ben Johnson his first win in Chicago.

Williams had to watch as the Bears defense allowed J.J. McCarthy and Jared Goff to earn NFC Player of the Week awards in Week 1 and Week 2. In Week 3, Williams grabbed the award for himself, and he had a good opportunity to keep the momentum rolling into the bye when the Bears take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

