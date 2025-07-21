Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams Vikings drama sees another twist with JJ McCarthy bombshell

Earlier in the offseason, quarterback Caleb Williams found himself embroiled in controversy based on his pre-draft request to the Chicago Bears. He wanted them to trade their No. 1 overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings and even considered playing in the UFL to avoid the Windy City altogether.

The Bears denied his request and Williams ultimately decided he wanted to play in Chicago. He has directly addressed the situation and put it behind him, instead focusing on a brighter future under new head coach Ben Johnson.

Still, Williams’ Vikings drama has just taken a wild turn. Prior to selecting Williams at No.1, Bears general manager expressed to quarterbacks coach Greg Holcomb that he was seriously interested in JJ McCarthy with the top pick, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

“He was talking about how much they (the Bears) loved J.J.,” Holcomb said. “And said to me, ‘I don’t think people realize how close we were to possibly taking him.’ Obviously, they love (No. 1 pick) Caleb (Williams), but I thought that was interesting.”

JJ McCarthy vs. Caleb Williams

McCarthy eventually went No. 10 to the Minnesota Vikings, who traded up one pick for the opportunity to select him. Unfortunately for the Vikings, McCarthy’s entire rookie season was erased due to a torn meniscus.

His work at Michigan certainly caught the eye of many around the league, including Poles. Over his three years with the Wolverines, he threw for 6,226 yards, 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He won a national championship in 2023, being named the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year.

A year prior, Williams won the Heisman Trophy. His first season in the NFL wasn’t as glowing, especially with No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels’ dominance. Still, Williams set a pair Bears rookie records for passing yards (3,541) and touchdowns (20).

Both quarterbacks will finally have an opportunity to face off in Week 1 on Monday Night Football. McCarthy will be looking to prove he is fully healthy and ready to compete while Williams will get his first opportunity to shine under Johnson.

Chicago Bears believe in Williams

Like most of Williams’ Vikings drama, all of it is in the past. Poles may have been interested in McCarthy, but ultimately, he chose Williams. Heading into his sophomore season, the general manager more than proved he believes in his quarterback.

By hiring Johnson, Williams is now paired with an offensive-minded head coach. That might be an understatement based on his work with the Detroit Lions. But overall, Johnson is expected to help Williams realize his No. 1 pick potential.

Also aiding the cause is three new offensive lineman. After allowing a league-high 68 sacks in 2024, the Bears traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing center Drew Dalman in free agency. With Williams staying upright in the pocket, he’ll have time to find his litany of weapons. Opposing defenses will have a difficult time stopping a crew of DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland.

It’ll be up to Williams to prove the team’s belief in him correct. But he went No. 1 overall for a reason. If the quarterback lives up to the offseason hype on his shoulders, the Bears will look much different in 2025 for all the right reasons.

