While the Chicago Bears have gotten plenty of praise for their offense, the spotlight has shined brightest on quarterback Caleb Williams. But lofty offseason expectations must be matched with play on the field.

Especially when you’re a player like Williams, who went first overall in the NFL Draft. Fans watched players like Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix and Drake Maye ball out in 2024. However, Williams’ campaign wasn’t as heralded. That’s a tough look for the top pick.

Heading into 2025, Chicago has put Williams in a place to succeed. New head coach Ben Johnson is considered one of the best offensive minds in football while the Bears went out and added three new players to their offensive line. But not all things are rosy in the Windy City.

Keyshawn Johnson of FS1 understands the pressure that Williams will be under during the 2025 campaign. So while he understands the hype, Johnson just warned Williams to be ready for what’s to come, on Speak.

“But the pressure now, is real pressure on Caleb. First time head coach, a new system that’s coming into play. That head coach is going to want you to do some of the same things Jared Goff has been able to do within his system,” Johnson said. “You got a general manager that has now hired a second head coach. So you can’t expect for there to be not be pressure within the front office, because you only getting two hires.”

“They’re now re-tooling your offensive line for you. After getting you weapons from a year ago. You becoming the No. 1 pick in the draft, the fact of Chicago outside of Michael Jordan and Mike Ditka. To the point where, you got to deliver,” Johnson continued. “Year one is the past. Year two they’re going to start looking for you to do somethings. Year three they want you to take a major leap.”

“If you ain’t taking that leap in year three, you going to be looking at whoever’s getting drafted in the 2027 NFL Draft. They’ll start looking at them and going, ‘I really like the way that guy throws that football.’ You start looking at them not picking up for your fifth-year option, you being on the move,” Johnson concluded. “There’s a lot of pressure on Caleb.”

Caleb Williams gearing up for big sophomore season

Before Williams can begin thinking about three year, he must get through his sophomore season. It’s a campaign that will draw plenty of headlines, as all eyes will be on the quarterback whenever the Bears take to the field.

During his rookie season, Williams completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He proved he can read a defense, limiting the turnovers. Furthermore, the quarterback had more passing yards than any of Justin Fields’ seasons at the helm.

But at the same time, Williams did not reach his No. 1 pick ceiling. Part of that was the Bears’ fault, he went through numerous play callers and was playing behind a weak offensive line. But Williams held onto the football too long at times and ultimately did not look like the playmaker he was at USC.

That’s why the pressure is so high on Williams. Fans and pundits know just how good he can be. They just want to see the whole package come together.

Chicago Bears put Williams in place to succeed

So do the Bears, which is why they were so aggressive in free agency. Adding guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, alongside center Drew Dalman, showed just how serious they were about getting a better blocking plan in front of Williams.

Thuney is a four-time Super Bowl champion and a back-to-back All-Pro member. Both his veteran leadership and play on the gridiron will be crucial. Jackson is coming off of a down year with the Los Angeles Rams. However, he made the Pro Bowl playing for Johnson on the Detroit Lions. Dalman was considered the best center in free agency and will be the focal point of everything Chicago does on their line moving forward.

And as Johnson, the Bears went out and made sure Williams had weapons. Both DJ Moore and Rome Odunze will lead the depth chart once again. Tight end Cole Kmet should be in a featured role, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Bears continue to add talent through free agency and the draft.

Overall, the Bears believe Williams is their franchise quarterback. They’ve done everything they’ve could to put him in a winning system. The last step is Williams actually going out and winning.

