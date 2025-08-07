Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams laughs off viral video criticism

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has gone viral once again. But this time for all the wrong reasons. After missing four straight throws in a close-up net drill, Williams was seen visibly frustrated. His reaction to the drill brought plenty of flack and clowning his way.

However, the franchise isn’t looking at it as a big deal. General manager Ryan Poles was shocked to see it get as much attention as it did. But like most of the drama surrounding Williams this offseason, the NFL world was hooked.

When the quarterback was asked about the situation though, all he could do was laugh. Williams explained his reaction to the play while shaking off any serious concerns about his reaction, via Adam Jahns of CHGO.

“So it’s a quick delivery drill,” Williams said. “You catch it, you’re not trying to get the laces or anything. It’s not like you’re going through reads. It’s catch, deliver and try to deliver to the bottom left corner. We’re trying to aim as if its a screen. It’s a competition between us and the guys, how fast you can get it out, how accurate you can get it out.

“They just so happened to blow that one out and not the other ones,” Williams said. “It’s a fun drill to work on accuracy and not using the laces, and also just getting your feet up under you.”

What Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears must learn from preseason

It is still yet to be seen whether or not Williams and the starters will see any preseason action. If they do, then how the quarterback performs becomes the most noteworthy part of preseason play for the Bears. Should Williams suit up, Johnson will be playing close attention to his pre-snap procedure and overall body language, alongside just how he fares against live competition.

But even if Williams doesn’t play, there are still plenty of things both he and the coaching staff must learn. Predominantly, who is playing left tackle. Whether it be Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo or Kiran Amegadjie, the winner of the competition must not prove to be a weak link.

For Williams to shine, the Bears must take a giant leap forward in the ground game as well. D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson and Kyle Monangai will be looking to solidify their roles. As are rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden should they be given an opportunity to play.

Throughout preseason, the Bears will have plenty of questions to answer. But after Williams’ press conference, none of them will revolve around what he was doing during the net drill.

