Chicago Bears Caleb Williams labeled as ‘most to prove in 2025’: Analyst

The Chicago Bears should be one of the more exciting teams coming into the 2025-2026 season, as they did a lot to improve their roster to be better than their 5-12 record from last season. Having Ben Johnson as their new head coach will help in that endeavor, bringing a new optimistic attitude to the locker room and being the guy to unlock Caleb Williams’ untapped potential.

Williams comes into his second season in the NFL with huge expectations, especially after he set a rookie record for a Bears quarterback for passing yards in a season with 3,541 yards. Johnson laid down the gauntlet for Williams, stating that he would become the first Bears quarterback to throw for over 4,000 yards.

Williams has high expectations not only from his head coach but also from the national media. One analyst stated that he has the most to prove for this upcoming season.

Chicago Bears quarterback labeled as having ‘the most to prove’ in 2025

Coming into a new season in the NFL, there are always high expectations, but there can’t be anyone in the league with higher expectations for this season than Caleb Williams. Williams will enter his second season in the NFL after having a good rookie season, and he will look to build off it with the help of his head coach.

After being the most sacked quarterback from last season (68), the Bears made it their mission to improve their offensive line so that won’t happen again. Having made all those improvements for Williams only raises the expectations for him, and that’s the case for ESPN analysts and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who made Williams his number one quarterback with the most to prove for next season.

Orlovsky ranked Williams higher than Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers, and Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts.

“.@danorlovsky7‘s top five QBs with the most to prove in 2025

1. Caleb Williams

2. Trevor Lawrence

3. J.J. McCarthy

4. Bryce Young

5. Anthony Richardson”

Orlovsky on why Williams is his number one:

“It is go time for Caleb Williams,” Orlovsky said. “You have to go out and show that you are the talent, the player, and the future of the organization for a team and a place that desperately has been begging for it.”

William can and will defy expectations

Williams has all the ability in the world to be a star in the league, and could go down as one of the Bears’ greatest quarterbacks when it’s all said and done. Williams will get his first test this Sunday, when he should be in for a couple of snaps against the Miami Dolphins.

Even though Williams has seen his share of ups and downs during training camp, it’s only training camp, and what matters will be the season, which will be on September 8th at home versus the Vikings.

