Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams goes scorched earth on Packers with 4-word message

The Chicago Bears have gone through plenty of changes as an organization throughout the offseason. But one thing remains the same, the Green Bay Packers are enemy number one.

Chicago got the last laugh when both franchises faced off last, coming away with a 24-22 victory in Week 17 of the 2024 season. After the game, quarterback Caleb Williams wanted to celebrate with a famous Lambeau Leap. However, Packers fans did everything in their power to stop it.

Williams was quick to call all Packers fans out, relishing in the fact that he is undefeated at Lambeau Field, via Cllct.

“I mean, they suck,” Williams said of the Packers.

“After we won at Lambeau, obviously tried to do the Lambeau Leap and we tried to jump in the crowd where our fans were,” Williams said. “[Packers fans] started throwing everything at you, they push you off. The Lambeau Leap is a real leap, it’s not a little baby jump, you have to high jump basically. They’re pushing you, mushing your face.”

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams talks through having his Lambeau Leap rejected at Green Bay. His thoughts on the Packers: “i mean, they suck.” pic.twitter.com/OYrw9tb2aA — cllct (@cllctMedia) June 20, 2025

Chicago Bears earn Week 17 victory

The Bears came away winners in Week 17, but the context behind it tells a different story. Chicago was on a 10-game losing streak before taking down Green Bay, and that in itself is impressive. But the Packers had already clinched their spot in the playoffs, resting many of their starters.

Still, both teams remained in a neck-and-neck battle with the Bears holding a 14-13 lead going into halftime. They went scoreless throughout the third before trading blows in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, Williams found DJ Moore for a 32-yard touchdown pass to start the fourth. While the Packers scored a touchdown of their own and hit the two-point conversion, the Bears won the game on a 51-yard Cairo Santos field goal.

Williams completed 21-of-29 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. The Bears held Packers backup Malik Willis to 136 scoreless passing yards, but Green Bay still outgained Chicago 367-224.

The quarterback isn’t going to apologize for earning a win. Especially on the road, it’s an impressive feat for the rookie. But when both sides face off in 2025, the Bears are hopeful it comes with much higher stakes on the line.

Packers hold upper hand, for now

While the Bears won the battle, the Packers have been winning the rivalry war for the last decade. In their overall history, Green Bay holds a 108-96-6 series lead. Furthermore, they had won the previous 11 matchups prior to Week 17.

Outside of the 2022 season, the Packers have made the playoffs every season since 2019. They’re finding their stride with Jordan Love as their starting quarterback. In turn, the Bears haven’t made the playoffs since 2020. Even worse, they haven’t won a playoff game since 2010.

But at least Chicago has found their quarterback in Caleb Williams; or at least the franchise believes they have. His rookie season didn’t live up to his No. 1 pick expectations. However, the team spent their entire offseason building the team around him and putting Williams in a place to succeed.

Furthermore, new head coach Ben Johnson has brought an entirely different aura to the Windy City. He hasn’t been afraid to send some shots at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur either. Green Bay might be ahead in their forever rivalry, but Chicago is ready to rise up and get back into the fight.

