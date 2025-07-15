Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams blasted by Green Bay Packers lineman after Lambeau taunt

While the Chicago Bears’ 2024 season was an utter disaster, they ended things on a high note by taking down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Quarterback Caleb Williams has had no problem reminding the Bears’ bitter rivals that he is undefeated on their home turf.

Williams took it a bit further, simply saying that the Packers ‘suck’ while reminiscing on his Lambeau win at Fanatics Fest. It shows that the quarterback is taking the rivalry seriously and already has bad blood for the Packers. But at the same time, Green Bay has a bit more bulletin board material for their next matchup.

Packers offensive lineman Rasheed Walker was among the many who head Williams’ taunt. He nor his teammates are looking for revenge on the quarterback in 2025, via Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football.

“They got lucky,” Walker said. “We’re going to see them again this year, and we’re going to remember he said that.”

“They got lucky. We’re gonna remember he said that.” Packers OT Rasheed Walker on Caleb Williams saying “1-0 at Lambeau.” pic.twitter.com/HzrzUDxqCM — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) July 15, 2025

Caleb Williams throws gas on Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers rivalry

The context surrounding that Week 17 matchup is important. With the Packers already having clinched their spot in the playoffs, many of their starters, including quarterback Jordan Love didn’t play the entire game. Still, any win in the storied Bears-Packers rivalry is a crucial one. For Williams, it gave him his first taste of success against Chicago’s biggest rival.

In the win, Williams completed 21-of-29 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. While he didn’t take over the game, the quarterback was able to control the offense and not turn the ball over. The fact he was able to orchestrate a six-play, 47 yard drive in just 54 seconds to set up the Bears’ game-winning kick is telling of the caliber of quarterback Williams can be.

The first meet up between both squads was just as chaotic. Green Bay came away with a 20-19 victory after blocking a last-second field goal. It’s important to note that Love did play that entire game. Furthermore, Williams completed 23-of-31 passes for 231 yards.

During the 2025 season, the Bears will first host the Packers in Week 14. Then they’ll travel to Lambeau Field in Week 16. If everything goes how head coach Ben Johnson is planning, both matchups should come with serious playoff implications.

Each game will undoubtedly come with high emotions. Williams is trying to prove his dominance over the Packers, while Green Bay is trying to keep their NFC North advantage over Chicago.

