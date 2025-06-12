There is no question that the Chicago Bears 2024 season was a massive disappointment. After all, it is hard to call any season where the team finishes 5-12 anything but just that: a disappointment. That being said, the season did see plenty of bright spots that, under the guidance of first-year head coach Ben Johnson, can hopefully set the foundation for a better year in 2025.

Caleb Williams, for example, had one of the best seasons by a quarterback in franchise history in 2025. As a rookie, he completed 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, six interceptions, and an 87.8 passer rating.

Now that he has a better head coach in Johnson, and [hopefully] a better offensive line, many expect Williams to take a large step forward in 2025, perhaps even establishing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

PFF put Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams on list of players with the most to prove in 2025

While there is no question that Williams is a talented quarterback, he still has places in his game in which he can improve. With a better offense around him, he should cut down on many of the mistakes he made as a rookie, such as taking so many sacks (he was sacked an NFL-leading 68 times in 2024).

PFF certainly believes Williams needs to be better in 2025, writing that his rookie season, as good as it was in the history of Chicago’s franchise, was a disappointment:

“After the Bears selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, Williams had a somewhat disappointing rookie season compared to expectations. His 67.6 PFF overall grade ranked only 31st among quarterbacks, his 87.8 passer rating placed 24th and his 49.0 PFF passing grade under pressure ranked 27th. “Admittedly, Chicago’s offensive line seemed to be an issue, especially after some injuries. The unit allowed a league-high 37 sacks during last year’s regular season. The USC product was also partially to blame, as 27.8% of his pressured dropbacks turned into sacks, which was the third-worst rate among 43 signal-callers last season. “Everything suggests that the circumstances will be better in Williams’ sophomore season. He will operate under one of the highest-regarded play callers in new head coach Ben Johnson, and the Bears’ offensive line has been strengthened with the arrivals of guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney and center Drew Dalman. The team also selected tight end Colston Loveland in the first round.”

As one can see, PFF is sure that Williams will be better in 2025 than he was in 2024, which in and of itself should be very exciting for Bears fans. However, it remains to be seen if he will, even with all the new weapons around him.

Only time will tell.

Former Chicago Bears Tight End Compared Caleb Williams to Aaron Rodgers

Last season, Marcedes Lewis, who has played more seasons than any other tight end in NFL history, got to see Williams up close and personal as he was still a member of the Bears.

He also is a former teammate of Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Famer. And he sees a bit of his former quarterback in Williams:

“Obviously, he’s talented as f—. Like, he’s definitely different. As far as the rookie class coming out last year, probably the most talented (at) throwing the ball.”

Lewis also stated that he could tell Rodgers was one of Williams’ favorite players growing up because of how many similarities he sees in their games.

More Chicago Bears News from ChiCity Sports

Chicago Bears hit with blunt message over bottom 5 contract Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE