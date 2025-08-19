Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams learns preseason finale fate before Chiefs clash

Quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears starting unit put on a show against the Buffalo Bills, helping lead the way to a 38-0 victory. When the Bears take on the Kansas City Chiefs in their preseason finale, Williams and company will have an opportunity to prove it’s not a fluke.

Head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that the starters will play against the Chiefs, via Kay Adams of Up & Adams. Like Week 2, Johnson didn’t confirm how much time they will play. But Bears fans will at least be excited to see the first-team in action.

“Yep,” Johnson emphatically confirmed about the starters playing. “We’ll see how long it is. We’re going to get through a couple days here of practice and we’ll determine for how long. But we need to go through this.”

Ben Johnson says the @Bears starters WILL PLAY against the Chiefs to end the preseason. Game 3 is Friday night at Arrowhead. pic.twitter.com/KF44UbEVeU — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 19, 2025

What to watch for in Chicago Bears preseason finale

Chicago’s defense has stolen the show over their first two preseason matchups. Injuries are starting to pile up, with cornerback Terell Smith being the latest to go down. However, another strong performance against the Chiefs will have the team’s defense considered one of the league’s best entering the regular season.

Most of the focus in the preseason finale will go to the offense, however. How Williams plays in Johnson’s new system will determine just how far the Bears go. It was just two series against a second-team defense, but the quarterback proved he is making massive strides by orchestrating a 92-yard touchdown drive against the Bills.

Outside of quarterback, the left tackle battling will be hitting its peak. Whoever gets the start should be assumed the heavy favorite to start entering Week 1. With Theo Benedet coming on strong, Braxton Jones remaining in the starting lineup would be extremely telling. All left tackle options will need to be at the top of their game against the Chiefs to stay in the race.

Elsewhere on the offense, Chicago’s brass will want to see rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden further acclimated in the offense. Both have shown flashes of brilliance, but a consistent connection with Williams would go a long way towards massive rookie production.

Since it’s a preseason matchup, everything must be taken with a grain of salt. But all eyes will be on Williams and the Bears when the quarterback faces off with the Chiefs.

Chicago Bears looking at bringing back familiar face at running back Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE