Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson reveals initial Caleb Williams preseason plan

Chicago Bears fans have been patiently waiting to watch quarterback Caleb Williams operate in head coach Ben Johnson’s offense during a live game setting. However, they’ll be waiting a little longer when the Bears’ Week 1 preseason matchup against the Miami Dolphins rolls around.

While preseason play gives Johnson and company a strong opportunity to evaluate the roster, the head coach isn’t trying to take any chances. Furthermore, he has been emphasizing the importance of joint practices all offseason. Williams and company will be run through the gauntlet on Friday.

Johnson did confirm that the quarterback will be one of the players sitting out in Week 1, via the Hoge and Jahns podcast. However, the Bears still have plans for any player sitting out Week 1.

“There’s going to be a number of guys who aren’t playing in this game,” Johnson said. “We’re going to get great work in the joint practice we have, we have a number of things scheduled around the game for those guys that aren’t playing whether it’s the day before or the day after. Were actually going to end up getting more reps for them than they would have we played them Week 1 in this game.”

“I’m really excited about that,” he continued. “The numbers as they stand right now, subject to change, are probably nine guys on offense, nine guys on defense that won’t be playing.”

When asked if Williams – phrased as No. 18 – was amongst the players not suiting up, Johnson kept his confirmation simple.

“He’s one of those,” Johnson said.

Chicago Bears give Tyson Bagent preseason opportunity

While all eyes have been on Williams throughout the offseason, backup quarterback Tyson Bagent has been drawing plenty of buzz as well. If all goes to plan in 2025, Bagent would only need to come in on kneel down opportunities. Still, Chicago is liking what they see from Bagent between effusive praise from Johnson to listing him at QB2 over veteran Case Keenum in their first unofficial depth chart.

With Williams sitting out, Bagent will likely draw the start against the Dolphins. It’ll be arguably his best opportunity yet that he deserves the backup job. Especially since there is a new coaching staff in place, Bagent must make a strong impression on Johnson and company.

He didn’t see much play in 2024, but in 2023, the quarterback made four starts for the Bears. He went 2-2, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 859 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. While the numbers don’t jump off the page, the fact an undrafted free agent from DII Shepherd University won two games in the NFL is impressive.

Now, Bagent will get a chance to prove he has developed sitting behind Williams. A strong Week 1 preseason performance would only further solidify his QB2 status.

