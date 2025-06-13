Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams revenge game named top 2025 quarterback matchup

Playing in the NFC North, the Chicago Bears have plenty of must-watch games on their schedule in 2025. However, the Bears have an opportunity to enact some massive revenge in one of their out of division matchups.

Chicago fans won’t soon forget the team’s Hail Mary disaster against the Washington Commanders. Not only did the Bears lose in embarrassing fashion, but it was the start of a 10 game losing streak. Jayden Daniels went on to win Rookie of the Year while Caleb Williams struggled with the rest of the Bears.

But 2025 is a new season. Williams and company are prepared to prove they’re a much different franchise. Brad Gagnon is excited to see if Chicago’s revival is legit, calling the team’s Week 6 clash against Washington the fifth-best quarterback matchup of the 2025 season.

“The top two picks from the 2024 NFL draft go head to head for the second year in a row, and Williams will have plenty to prove after he was outperformed by Daniels overall as well as in their midseason clash in ‘24,” Gagnon wrote.

Chicago Bears 2024 season begins to crumble

The Bears were up 15-12 as the clock hit zero. But Commanders receiver Noah Brown found a way to come down with a 52-yard bomb from Daniels, stealing away a victory. It was one of the most shocking losses in Chicago franchise history. Furthermore, the defeat starting a domino effect that came with massive implications.

While he wasn’t fired immediately after the game, head coach Matt Eberflus was ultimately let go in the middle of the season. It was the first time the Bears have ever fired their head coach in the middle of the year. The losses continued piling up until Chicago was able to end the year with a win. Still, the damage has been done, and the Hail Mary will always be what fans think of when it comes to the 2024 season.

If you’re a glass half full kind of person, you can argue that the dysfunction led the Bears to Ben Johnson. In a sense that’s true. Chicago needed a true leader and someone who can lead the team into the future. Furthermore, they needed a strong offensive voice for Williams to learn from. Johnson provides both.

Still, fans have heard this song and dance before. It isn’t the first time the Bears have been crowned offseason champions. Now it’s up to Williams and company to prove their turnaround is legit this time.

Caleb Williams out for revenge

Alongside winning Rookie of the Years, Daniels helped the Washington Commanders go 12-5, advancing to the NFC Championship. Daniels has been the talk of the NFL ever since and an early MVP candidate. If you read any 2024 re-drafts, Daniels will be at No. 1 instead of Williams.

Ultimately, Chicago’s quarterback can’t argue based on their rookie seasons. Williams set a pair of Bears rookie records with 3,541 and 20 touchdowns. Daniels beat him out with 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns. Furthermore, Daniels added an impressive 891 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

No one is doubting Williams’ potential, however, the buzz will start to grow if Daniels continues to outplay him. While it may just be one game, a win in Week 6 would go a long way towards Williams reclaiming the 2024 quarterback crown.

Overall though, both players will be fully judged by the end of the season. How Williams develops in Johnson’s scheme will be crucial in determining where the quarterback stands.

