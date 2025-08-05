Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams brutally roasted by Colin Cowherd over training camp disaster

Throughout Chicago Bears training camp, all eyes have been on quarterback Caleb Williams. In some cases, that has done more harm than good for the Bears.

During a recent net drill, Williams was seen visibly upset after missing numerous targets. His reaction went viral on social media with fans clowning the quarterback for his outburst. It may have just been one drill, but now Colin Cowherd has joined in on the mockery.

The pressure on Williams’ shoulders is vast coming off of a 5-12 rookie season. For Cowherd, having blow ups like the quarterback did at practice is only counterintuitive to Williams and the Bears succeeding, via The Herd.

“When a quarterback is unproven like Caleb Williams, camp matters more. Not just for the player, but the staff. Last year in camp, the effusive praise for Jayden Daniels, we said on the air, ‘I’ve never heard anything like this.’ It mattered. What Dan Quinn was seeing last year in camp, he couldn’t get his eyes off of it. They couldn’t believe it.”

“So all of this stuff matters, and it matters more for young, unproven quarterbacks,” Cowherd continued. “It’s not just your confidence. It’s your staff’s confidence with you.”

Did the Bears miss the net with Caleb Williams? @colincowherd pic.twitter.com/y5h0TLfe8V — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 4, 2025

Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels comparison

For the remainder of their NFL careers, Williams and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will be forever linked. That’s the nature of the beast when you go first and second overall in the NFL Draft. In the first act of their rivalry, Daniels got the upper hand in a significant way.

The Commanders star won Rookie of the Year by throwing for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Furthermore, Daniels ran for 891 yards and six touchdowns. Williams on the other hand ran for 489 scoreless yards. He threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. Daniels led the Commanders to the NFC Championship while the Bears went 5-12 overall.

Their performances in training camp won’t determine who the better quarterback is. But Cowherd is right that Daniels is drawing a significant amount of hype. With the Bears consistently being deemed offseason champions, it’s fair to wonder if Williams hasn’t received the same level of praise. Regardless, both quarterbacks are on different tiers entering the 2025 campaign.

Williams will have an opportunity to change the narrative in Week 6 on Monday Night Football. Based on the Hail Mary chaos that happened last time it happened, all of the NFL world will have their eyes glued to the matchup.

Chicago Bears turn to Ben Johnson

The Bears spent all offseason building around Williams. Between a new offensive line and extra playmakers, it’s clear Chicago believes in their quarterback. Hiring Johnson as head coach gives Williams a true leader to mold his NFL career around.

One area Johnson has continuously discussed throughout the offseason is Williams’ body language. The head coach has even altered the way the quarterback gets up after a hit. Surely Williams’ body language during the net drill has been discussed. His reaction is not a long-term issue, but Johnson must keep it in mind as he continuous building Williams’ mental game.

Overall, one of Johnson’s most prominent jobs with the Bears is helping Williams reach his No. 1 pick ceiling. Put simply, if the quarterback takes a step forward, so will Chicago. But if he continues to struggle, the Bears will find themselves in quicksand.

Luckily for Williams, Johnson has proven he knows how to coach former No. 1 overall picks. During the former offensive coordinator’s final season with the Detroit Lions, Jared Goff finished second in passing yards (4,629) and fourth in passing touchdowns (37). The Lions as a whole finished second in total offense, averaging 409.5 yards per game.

It’ll take time for Williams and the Bears to hit those numbers, but it’s at least a sign of what Johnson brings to the table. Still, the quarterback clearly still has some work to do to avoid the wrath of Cowherd and the NFL world at large.

