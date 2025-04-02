Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Bears

Chicago Bears didn’t get nearly enough from its 2024 NFL Draft class

Matt LombardoBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears Caleb Williams getting sacked - Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

For the second year in a row, the Chicago Bears are slated to pick inside the top-10 selections of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, and they better hope that this year’s incoming class of rookies makes a far bigger impact than those added to the roster last spring.

Despite selecting quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 overall, and wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick, the Bears’ 2024 rookie class didn’t make nearly the kind of contributions overall that the franchise would have hoped for or expected.

Chicago Bears’ 2024 rookie class panned by Pro Football Focus

Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze
Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) and Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) sit on the bench prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker ranked each team’s rookie class based on their impact on the 2024 season, with Chicago’s in just the middle of the pack, at No. 17 in the league.

“The Bears picked only five times in the 2024 NFL Draft,” Locker writes for PFF. “Meaning their ceiling for snap count would inherently be lower. Still, the team boasted two top-10 picks in Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, and neither played like an outright star as a rookie: Williams’ 63.5 PFF passing grade was the fourth worst among the five rookie quarterbacks to qualify, while Odunze’s 65.9 PFF receiving grade ranked 10th out of 19 first-year wideouts. Aside from those two former Pac-12 stars, third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie was ineffective during his 119 snaps at left tackle, allowing eight pressures and a sack.”

Chicago Bears Rome Odunze
Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) makes a catch against Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

While Williams never quite got his timing down with receivers D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, or Odunze, and it led to an underwhelming rookie season, the Bears are banking on new head coach Ben Johnson’s arrival igniting the offense and jumpstarting Williams’ development.

The Bears’ additions of Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson along the interior of the offensive line could also boost Chicago’s young battery, given that Williams was sacked a whopping 68 times as a rookie which put a ceiling on Odunze’s output, as well.

Meanwhile, defensively, Austin Booker’s 1.5 sacks were underwhelming as well, which in part contributed to the Bears’ adding Dayo Odeyingbo early in free agency.

If Williams develops into the kind of franchise quarterback Chicago is banking on, little else from the 2024 draft will matter for the Bears. But, this upcoming draft could be a seminal moment when it comes to setting Williams up for success, elevating the talent across the roster, and lifting the franchise back into relevance.

Chicago Bears Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws an incomplete pass as he is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply