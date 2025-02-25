Chicago Bears’ Ryan Poles reveals Ben Johnson’s plans to develop Caleb Williams

Nothing matters more to the trajectory of the Chicago Bears‘ franchise, and becoming a competitor in the loaded NFC North division than quarterback Caleb Williams reaching his lofty potential.

The quarterback chosen with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had an up-and-down rookie campaign, where he was forced to absorb 68 sacks behind a wildly inconsistent offensive line while dealing with two different offensive play-callers and a head coaching change.

Needless to say, the Bears are banking on Ben Johnson’s arrival not only adding major consistency for Williams in his second season but also Chicago’s new head coach wielding his reputation for developing explosive offenses from his time as Detroit’s offensive coordinator to bring out the best in the 23-year-old who passed for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns to six interceptions as a rookie.

How Ryan Poles hopes Ben Johnson will help Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams

Over the past two offseasons, the Bears have added some dynamic playmakers around Williams, including trading for field-stretching wide receiver DJ Moore predating the young quarterback’s arrival in the Windy City.

Poles believes that Johnson is going to set to work immediately this spring on not only improving key areas of Williams’ skill set but also building out a scheme that sets him up to reach his potential.

“He wants to start from the foundation and build up from there,” Poles told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “There’s some things in the development of a young quarterback you got to have. And I know he’s going to hit that first.

“Really to help him be the best professional football player he could possibly be. But I love the excitement from both Ben and Caleb. I know he’s eager to get started and work with Ben and get his career going in year two.”

Williams’ first-round pedigree and lofty potential was easy to see during his Heisman Trophy-winning career at USC, and now it will be incumbent on Johnson to get the most out of him as he enters his second NFL season.

