Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams blasted over ‘scary’ rookie season by NFL coach

Quarterback Caleb Williams did not have the standout rookie season the Chicago Bears were hoping for. While he was forced to deal with numerous coaching changes and a broken offensive line, the NFL is unforgiving when you go No. 1 overall.

Especially with No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels going on to win Rookie of the Year. Williams has been living in his shadow ever since, despite any offseason championships. Heading into the 2025 season, Chicago’s quarterback is looking to prove he is every bit of the franchise star the Bears are expecting him to be.

Still, not every coach in the NFL is ready to move past Williams’ rookie struggles. He was placed in the third tier of Mike Sando of the Athletic’s latest quarterback rankings, No. 23 overall. Part of the issue was the quarterback showing a few ‘scary’ traits in 2024.

“You saw signs and ability, and I also think you saw signs and ability that scare you,” another coach said. “Nervousness in the pocket, inability to see and play on time. But I do not know yet if that was him or coaching. Parts of me wondered if you could get it done with this guy, but it’s good enough to make you think you have a chance.”

Another defensive coach sees the vision when it comes to Williams. But he must address one of the fatal flaws in his game which was holding onto the ball too long. The Bears allowed a league-high 68 sacks during his rookie season. His offensive line did him no favors, but Williams isn’t faultless in the sack issue.

Why Chicago Bears are optimistic about Caleb Williams

For all his miscues, Williams showed flashes of brilliance throughout his first year in the league. His 3,541 yards and 20 touchdown passes both set new Bears rookie records. One general manager thinks there could be some Josh Allen in the quarterback in terms of his development time.

“I think that will come in time,” a GM said. “Maybe it is a little bit like Josh (Allen) early in his career, where he has so much good other stuff that you will live with some negative plays, and as he gets more snaps under his belt, that part will come.”

Having a new head coach in Ben Johnson will certainly help. As will guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson alongside center Drew Dalman. Rookies Luther Burden and Colston Loveland will only make the offense more dynamic. One NFL defensive coordinator wouldn’t be shocked to see Williams rise up the rankings based on the pieces built around him.

“He’s very talented,” another defensive coordinator said. “Ben is more under center. Caleb is more of a gun quarterback. That dynamic is going to be interesting to me. I would not be shocked if the kid plays well. Ben is good. He can adjust. I’m sure they will find a happy medium somewhere.”

Ultimately, it’ll be up to Williams to adapt to Johnson’s system and show vast improvement. But if he is able to live up to his No. 1 pick hype, the quarterback will be much higher than No. 23 entering the 2026 campaign.

