Holding the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, many expected the Chicago Bears to address either their offensive or defensive line in the first round. However, Chicago’s early free agency decisions may have them looking elsewhere in the draft.

The Bears have already signed center Drew Dalman and defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett. They still aren’t a complete team, and reinforcements are certainly on the way. Still, Chicago has spent big on some of their most needed positions.

Because of that, they could opt to look into the skill position players in the NFL Draft. It’s no secret head coach Ben Johnson is trying to add a bit more firepower to his offense. One way to do that in a hurry would be adding Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the No. 10 overall pick. Which is exactly what ESPN’s Field Yates sees happening in his latest mock draft.

“Is tight end a primary need for Chicago? No,” Yates opined. “Is it easy to imagine new coach Ben Johnson dialing up some incredible concepts and play designs revolving around Warren? Oh, yes.”

“Offensive line would have been the clear priority for the Bears, but they totally revamped their interior by trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and then also signing center Drew Dalman. The trenches already look much better on paper,” Yates concluded. “So, let’s get Warren, who is tremendous after the catch and could help quarterback Caleb Williams in a big way, into the top 10.”

What Tyler Warren offers Chicago Bears

With Brock Bowers bursting onto the scene with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, teams around the league will be looking for the next brimming tight end with potential. And there may be no better prospect at the position than Tyler Warren in 2025.

The tight end spent five years at Penn State, appearing in 56 games. He caught 153 passes for 1,839 yards and 19 touchdowns. Warren showed flashes as a junior, making 34 grabs for 422 yards and seven touchdowns. But as a senior, the Penn State standout showed exactly what he can do.

Warren set career-highs across the board, making 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. His receptions led the Big Ten as he earned First-Team All-Conference honors. Furthermore, Warren was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year, a First-Team All-American and the John Mackey Award winner.

With the Bears, Tyler Warren would be both a safety blanket and a field stretcher. He has sure enough hands that Caleb Williams can target him when he needs a quick completion. Furthermore, if Williams finds him in space, Warren has the athleticism to gain chunk yardage.

Going tight end at No. 10 would be a bit of a luxury for the Chicago Bears, even with their previous additions. But if it’s for a player like Warren, it may be the correct route to take.

State of Bears tight ends

The Bears have already added one tight end this offseason, agreeing to terms with Durham Smythe on a one-year contract. However, he is coming off of a nine-catch, 53 yard performance over 17 games with the Miami Dolphins. A true blocker, Smythe won’t be asked to have a major role in the passing game.

Instead, that job still belongs to Cole Kmet. A member of the Bears since 2020, the tight end has been a durable force, playing all 17 games since 2021. However, his numbers have fluctuated over that time.

In 2022, Kmet had 50 grabs grabs for 544 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns. He followed that up with career-highs in receptions (73) and yardage (719) to go alongside six touchdowns in 2023. But in 2024, Kmet caught 47 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns.

Perhaps he was still getting acclimated to Williams. Maybe Chicago’s ever changing offensive gameplan through a wrench into Kmet’s game. The point is, as he enters 2025, Cole Kmet must step up and once again become a valuable receiving threat to prove he belongs in the passing game.

Adding Warren to the mix could cut down on Kmet’s numbers even further. Or, Johnson can instill some 12 personnel to get both of them on the field at the same time.

Ultimately, Warren would simply give the Bears another explosive threat to work with. What that would mean for the rest of Chicago’s tight ends would be up to Johnson.

