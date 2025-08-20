During the near end of the second quarter of Sunday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith went down and looked to be in severe pain. It was a non contact injury but definitely seemed very serious.



Smith was then carted off the field, which is usually not a good sign at all.



The Bears have now received a brutal update on the status of the third-year cornerback. According to Bears insider Brad Biggs, Smith has suffered a torn patellar tendon.

The Chicago Bears cornerback will be out for the 2025 season



Chicago Bears Terell Smith runs onto the field – Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Biggs posted the update on the cornerback’s devastating injury on Wednesday, via X.

The #Bears lost CB Terell Smith for the season Sunday night when he suffered a torn patellar tendon, sources said. Smith was putting together a really good training camp and was pushing for a spot. What it means for the secondary & depth moving forward.https://t.co/2wmo9baA5E — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 20, 2025

Smith has been competing with Tyrique Stevenson and Nashon Wright for the CB2 spot during training camp. The former 2023 fifth-round pick has been a great depth piece for Dennis Allen’s defense.

It’s awful to see this happen to a solid player, especially coming off of a great training camp. Hopefully, Smith will make a full recovery and be back for 2026.

Chicago Bears officially sign familar face after running back’s injury Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE