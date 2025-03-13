Chicago Bears recent moves have CeeDee Lamb’s attention

The Chicago Bears‘ early offseason roster moves have caught the attention of rival wide receivers in the NFC. Last week, the Bears elevated their offensive line play by trading with the Los Angeles Rams for Jonah Jackson and the Kansas City Chiefs for Joe Thuney.

The Bears added a third upgrade for the offensive line this week when they signed former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman. Dalman is joining Chicago with his former teammate, All-Pro defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. The Bears also added defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.

Amon-Ra St. Brown went on a rant about the Bears’ new signings, asking how new head coach Ben Johnson was able to receive such talented acquisitions in his first offseason. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb also noticed Chicago’s stock is rising.

CeeDee Lamb is noticing the Chicago Bears offseason

In a TikTok video from Clip.Papi, Lamb named the Bears as a team that was in 2024 that could be a contender in the upcoming season.

“I mean, the free agency is always fun, because you never know what the next team gonna look like, right,” Lamb said. “The teams that you think is buns. One team like… the Bears, but they were terrible last year, and now you can tell they already, they’re emphasizing.”

The Bears should be contenders in 2025

The Bears have made a preseason splash that should make them a contender to make the playoffs. However, the Bears have had preseason hype every offseason since they traded away the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers in 2023. The Bears have won 12 games in the last two seasons.

Chicago needs to prove that they can win more than just paper moves during the offseason. Johnson is going to have to quickly establish his culture in OTAs and build a winner by September.

Fortunately for Johnson, he has more than enough tools to get the job done. The league knows it.

